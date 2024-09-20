How to watch today's Norwich City vs Watford Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Championship match between Norwich and Watford, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Watford will be eager to regain their footing in the EFL Championship as they head to Carrow Road to face Norwich City on Friday.

The Hornets were off to a blistering start, winning five straight games across league and cup competitions. However, their form has dipped recently, following a narrow 1-0 defeat at Sheffield United and a 1-1 stalemate against Coventry City at home.

Tom Cleverley's side still sits comfortably in fifth place, trailing league leaders West Brom by just three points, but they'll be keen to avoid extending their winless streak to three matches.

Watford will back themselves to secure points against a Norwich team that has managed only five points from their opening five Championship fixtures.

After a significant squad overhaul and the arrival of new manager Johannes Hoff Thorup, the Canaries were always expected to take some time to find their rhythm. However, they remain unbeaten at home with two draws and a win at Carrow Road, and Thorup will be banking on home-field advantage to ignite their season with a vital victory.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Norwich vs Watford online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Championship match between Norwich and Watford will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for a free 7-day trial), CBS Golazo Network.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Norwich vs Watford kick-off time

Date: Saturday, September 21, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:30 am ET/ 4:30 am PT Venue: Carrow Road

The match will be played at the Carrow Road in Norwich, England on Saturday, September 21, 2024, with kick-off at 7:30 am ET/ 4:30 am PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Norwich team news

Ashley Bairns and Jakob Sorensen remain doubtful for Norwich. Meanwhile, midfielder Borja Sainz has been in fine form, scoring three times in seven appearances to start the campaign.

Norwich possible XI: Gunn; Stacey, Duffy, Doyle, Chrisene; Sainz, Forson, McLean; Nunez, Schwartau; Sargent

Position Players Goalkeepers: Gunn, Long, Mair, Barden Defenders: Stacey, Duffy, Hanley, Doyle, Chrisene, Cordoba, Fisher, Hills, Warner, Tomkinson Midfielders: Gibbs, Fassnacht, Sorensen, McLean, Hernandez, Nunez, Springett Forwards: Sainz, Sargent, Barnes, Idah, Rowe, Kamara, Aboh

Watford team news

Midfielder Giorgi Chakvetadze is a doubt for Watford after picking up a back injury in their previous match, though early assessments suggest the issue isn't as serious as initially feared.

Striker Edo Kayembe, who netted three goals in his first two appearances this season, has since been unable to find the back of the net. A goal seems long overdue, and he’s definitely one to watch in this clash.

Watford possible XI: Bachmann; Sierralta, Porteous, Pollock, Sissoko; Dele-Bashiru, Larouci, Andrews; Chakvetadze, Bayo, Kayembe

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bachmann, Bond Defenders: Ngakia, Sierralta, Porteous, Pollock, Almeida, Tikvic, Ogbonna, Morris, Ebosele, Larouci, Andrews, Keben Midfielders: Chakvetadze, Sema, Dwomoh, Sissoko, Kayembe, Dele-Bashiru Forwards: Ince, Rajovic, Vata, Jebbison, Bayo, Doumbia, Baah

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 14/02/24 Norwich City 4-2 Watford Championship 29/11/23 Watford 3-2 Norwich City Championship 02/01/23 Norwich City 0-1 Watford Championship 16/10/22 Watford 2-1 Norwich City Championship 22/01/22 Watford 0-3 Norwich City Premier League

Useful links