How to watch today's North Macedonia vs Belgium World Cup qualification game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the World Cup Qualification UEFA match between North Macedonia and Belgium, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Belgium kick off their 2026 World Cup qualification campaign on Friday night with a trip to Skopje, where they'll face a hungry North Macedonia side aiming to make history.

The hosts have never qualified for a World Cup before, but hopes are high after a promising 2024. Riding the wave of their Nations League success, where they topped League C with 16 points from six games, North Macedonia will be eager to build on that momentum. Their only previous taste of major tournament football came at Euro 2020, and this new qualifying cycle presents a golden opportunity to raise the bar.

On the other side, Belgium are looking to hit the reset button under new manager Rudi Garcia, who stepped in following Domenico Tedesco’s exit. The Red Devils stumbled at Euro 2024, bowing out in the Round of 16, and things only got worse in the Nations League, where four defeats in six games saw them land in the relegation playoff zone in Group A2.

The match will be shown live on Fubo, ViX, Amazon Prime Video and Tubi in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

World Cup Qualification UEFA - 1st Round Grp. J Todor Proeski Arena

The match will be played at the Todor Proeski Arena in Skopje, North Macedonia, on Friday, June 6, 2025, with kick-off at 2:45 pm ET or 11:45 am PT for fans in the US.

North Macedonia team news

Friday's clash should see Stole Dimitrievski get the nod in goal for the hosts, shielded by a back three of Gjoko Zajkov, Visar Musliu, and Jovan Manev.

Skipper Enis Bardhi, North Macedonia's third-highest all-time scorer, will be central to their attacking plans, while Girona striker Bojan Miovski, who has notched five goals in his last seven international outings, leads the line.

Belgium team news

For Belgium, it's a new era, but they'll have to do without Thibaut Courtois, who withdrew from the squad with a back issue. Matz Sels of Nottingham Forest is expected to start between the sticks, despite Club Brugge's Nordin Jackers receiving a late call-up.

Up front, the ever-reliable Romelu Lukaku, fresh from a Serie A title-winning campaign with Napoli, will look to add to his astounding 88-goal international haul as Belgium aim to put their recent woes behind them and start strong on the road to 2026.

MKD Last 2 matches BEL 0 Wins 0 Draws 2 Wins Belgium 1 - 0 North Macedonia

North Macedonia 0 - 2 Belgium 0 Goals scored 3 Games over 2.5 goals 0/2 Both teams scored 0/2

