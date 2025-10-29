+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Carabao Cup
team-logoNewcastle United
St James' Park
team-logoTottenham
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch today's Newcastle United vs Tottenham Carabao Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Carabao Cup match between Newcastle United and Tottenham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

One of the standout ties in the EFL Cup's fourth round takes center stage at St James' Park on Wednesday night, where Newcastle Unitedwelcome Tottenham Hotspur for what promises to be a fierce encounter under the lights.

The Magpies head into this clash fresh off a gritty 2-1 win over Fulham in the Premier League, while Spurs arrive brimming with confidence after dismantling Everton 3-0 in their most recent outing.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Newcastle United vs Tottenham online - TV channels & live streams

Paramount+Watch here

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Newcastle United vs Tottenham kick-off time

crest
Carabao Cup - EFL Cup
St James' Park

The Carabao Cup match between Newcastle and Tottenham will be played at St. James' Park in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.

It will kick off at 3:45 pm ET or 12:45 pm PT on Wednesday, October 29, in the US.

Team news & squads

Newcastle United vs Tottenham lineups

Newcastle UnitedHome team crest

4-3-3

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestTOT
32
A. Ramsdale
33
D. Burn
12
M. Thiaw
5
F. Schaer
17
E. Krafth
28
J. Willock
41
J. Ramsey
8
S. Tonali
11
H. Barnes
20
A. Elanga
27
N. Woltemade
31
A. Kinsky
6
J. Palhinha
24
D. Spence
23
P. Porro
4
K. Danso
29
P. Sarr
7
X. Simons
30
R. Bentancur
22
B. Johnson
15
L. Bergvall
9
Richarlison

4-2-3-1

TOTAway team crest

NEW
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • E. Howe

TOT
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • T. Frank

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Newcastle United team news

However, Eddie Howe's side are facing a few injury headaches. Valentino Livramento, Lewis Hall, Yoane Wissa, and Harrison Ashby are all sidelined, while Sven Botman remains a doubt as he nurses a facial issue. 

Howe is expected to rotate his squad, with Fabian Schar, Harvey Barnes, Anthony Elanga, and William Osula all pushing for starting spots. Aaron Ramsdale is tipped to take over goalkeeping duties, while Emil Krafth and Joe Willock are also likely to be handed minutes from the opening whistle.

Tottenham team news

For Tottenham, the injury list remains lengthy, with James Maddison, Ben Davies, Radu Dragusin, Dejan Kulusevski, Dominic Solanke, Yves Bissouma, Destiny Udogie, Kota Takai, and Cristian Romero all unavailable for selection.

Backup goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky is expected to start between the posts, and Mathys Tel, Wilson Odobert, Lucas Bergvall, and Archie Gray are all in line to feature from the get-go. Teen sensation Junai Byfield, who made the bench against Everton, could also be handed a late cameo as Ange Postecoglou looks to balance his squad depth amid mounting absences.

Form

NEW
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/3
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5

TOT
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/5
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

NEW

Last 5 matches

TOT

4

Wins

1

Draw

0

Wins

10

Goals scored

4
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Standings

Useful links

