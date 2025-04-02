How to watch today's Newcastle United vs Brentford Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Newcastle and Brentford, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Fresh off their Carabao Cup triumph, Newcastle United return to Premier League duty on Wednesday, eager to climb the standings as they host Brentford at St. James’ Park.

A couple of weeks ago, the Magpies finally ended their long wait for silverware, avenging their 2023 final defeat by securing a memorable 2-1 win over Liverpool at Wembley. Goals from Dan Burn and Alexander Isak sealed the historic victory, ensuring Newcastle’s place in the UEFA Europa Conference League. However, with their sights set on a Champions League return, Eddie Howe’s side must quickly shift focus following their weekend trophy parade through the city.

Brentford, led by Thomas Frank, continue to turn heads with their tactical adaptability, even if their results have fluctuated this season. The Bees could pose a serious threat to a Newcastle side still basking in cup glory, especially given their solid recent form.

Heading into the March international break, Brentford secured a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium, extending their strong run of just one loss in their last five Premier League outings. That result extended their solid run of form, with just one defeat in their last five Premier League outings.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Newcastle vs Brentford online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Premier League game between Newcastle and Brentford will be available to watch and stream live online on Peacock Premium.

Newcastle vs Brentford kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League St James' Park

The Premier League match between Newcastle and Brentford will be played at St. James' Park in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.

It will kick off at 11:45 am PT / 2:45 pm ET / 7:45 pm GMT on Wednesday, April 2, 2025.

Team news & squads

Newcastle team news

Sidelined for the remainder of the season with a foot injury, Lewis Hall joins fellow long-term casualties Jamaal Lascelles and Sven Botman on Newcastle's growing injury list.

However, Eddie Howe faces an even bigger headache, as Anthony Gordon will be unavailable due to suspension. Harvey Barnes will fill in for Gordon on the left-wing, with Jacob Murphy continuing on the right. In-demand star striker Alexander Isak will spearhead the Magpies' attack.

Brentford team news

Brentford will make the trip without Michael Kayode (knee), Fabio Carvalho (shoulder), Aaron Hickey (thigh), Igor Thiago (knee), Josh Dasilva (knee), and Gustavo Nunes (back), all of whom remain sidelined. Rico Henry also remains a fitness concern.

