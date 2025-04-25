How to watch New York Yankees vs Toronto Blue Jays MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

The Toronto Blue Jays and New York Yankees open up a three-game set on Friday night at Yankee Stadium, reigniting an AL East rivalry as both clubs look to regain momentum.
Toronto's season has been a rollercoaster of streaks. The Blue Jays began the year by splitting a four-game set with Baltimore before sweeping the Nationals and then getting swept themselves by the Mets. That pattern continued with three wins over Boston followed by a one-run loss to close that series.
Toronto took two from Atlanta and dropped a series to Seattle before running into more trouble this week. The bats went quiet in back-to-back defeats to the Astros, getting blanked 7-0 on Monday and managing just one run in Tuesday's 5-1 loss.
Meanwhile, the Yankees roared out of the gate with a three-game sweep of the Brewers, only to stumble against the Diamondbacks. They bounced back to take two from Pittsburgh but then faltered in series losses to both Detroit and San Francisco.
A dominant sweep of the Royals righted the ship, and New York carried that into a strong showing against the Rays, grabbing three of four. However, the offense sputtered again early this week with tight losses to Cleveland before salvaging the finale on Wednesday.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the New York Yankees vs. the Toronto Blue Jays MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch New York Yankees vs Toronto Blue Jays MLB game on TV & stream live online
- National TV Channel: MLB Network
- Local TV Channel: YES, SN1
- Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
New York Yankees vs Toronto Blue Jays: Date and First-Pitch time
The Yankees will take on the Blue Jays in an electrifying MLB game on Friday, April 25, 2025, at 7:05 pm ET/4:05 pm PT at Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York.
Date
Friday, April 25, 2025
First-Pitch Time
7:05 pm ET/4:05 pm PT
Venue
Yankee Stadium
Location
The Bronx, New York
New York Yankees vs Toronto Blue Jays team news, injury reports & key players
New York Yankees team news
In last game, Carlos Rodon turned in a gem, tossing seven scoreless frames while scattering four hits and punching out eight. The Yankees jumped ahead with four early runs, finishing with 11 hits in a 5-1 win to avoid the sweep. Paul Goldschmidt sparked the offense with a three-hit, one-RBI night, while Ben Rice crossed the plate twice.
On Friday, Carlos Carrasco gets the nod for New York. The veteran right-hander owns a 2-1 record with a bloated 6.53 ERA through five appearances (four starts), covering 20.2 innings. Over his lengthy career, Carrasco has compiled a 112-104 record and a 4.17 ERA in 329 games (281 starts).
Toronto Blue Jays team news
The Blue Jays, meanwhile, couldn't match the Astros' firepower in Wednesday's series finale, falling 3-1 while being out-hit 13-5. Bowden Francis took the loss, yielding three earned runs on eight hits in 4.2 innings of work.
Toronto will counter with Jose Berrios, who takes the mound looking to stabilize a shaky start to his season. The righty sits at 1-1 with a 5.02 ERA through five starts (28.2 innings). Over his career, Berríos boasts a 100-78 mark with a 4.09 ERA in 249 appearances (248 starts).
New York Yankees vs Toronto Blue Jays head-to-head record
Date
Competition
Home Team
Away Team
Score
03/17/25
ST
Toronto Blue Jays
New York Yankees
6 – 5
03/08/25
ST
New York Yankees
Toronto Blue Jays
8 – 7
03/01/25
ST
New York Yankees
Toronto Blue Jays
6 – 3
02/22/25
ST
Toronto Blue Jays
New York Yankees
6 – 4
08/04/24
MLB
New York Yankees
Toronto Blue Jays
4 – 3