New York Yankees v Seattle Mariners
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch New York Yankees vs New York Mets MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the MLB game between the New York Yankees and the New York Mets, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

Juan Soto is set for a highly anticipated return to the Bronx this weekend—though now donning Mets blue—as the crosstown rivals clash in a three-game set with plenty on the line.

The New York Mets head into Yankee Stadium sitting atop the NL East, holding a slim edge over the Phillies in the loss column. Their momentum took a slight dip Wednesday after a 4-0 shutout loss to the Pirates ended a three-game win streak. The bats went quiet—just six hits, eight men stranded, and an 0-for-4 mark with runners in scoring position.

The Yankees, meanwhile, are back atop the AL East with a 25-18 record, four games clear of Boston. They've taken three of their last four, including a narrow 3-2 win in Seattle to wrap up their West Coast swing.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the New York Yankees vs. the New York Mets MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch New York Yankees vs New York Mets MLB game on TV & stream live online

  • Local TV Channel: YES and WPIX
  • Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

READ MORE: FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

New York Yankees vs New York Mets: Date and First-Pitch time

The New York Yankees will take on the New York Mets in an electrifying MLB game on Friday, May 16, 2025, at 7:05 pm ET/4:05 pm PT at Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York.

Date

Friday, May 16, 2025

First-Pitch Time

7:05 pm ET/4:05 pm PT

Venue

Yankee Stadium

Location

The Bronx, New York

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

New York Yankees vs New York Mets team news, injury reports & key players

New York Yankees team news

Aaron Judge, the reigning AL MVP, powered the Yankees to that victory with his league-leading 15th homer in the 8th inning. Paul Goldschmidt also went yard to tie things up in the 7th, helping the Yanks capitalize on the Red Sox's recent slump.

On Friday night, the Yanks will send Carlos Rodón to the hill to face the Mets under the bright lights in what promises to feel like a postseason showdown. Rodon carries a 4-3 record through nine starts, with a 3.29 ERA and a sterling 0.97 WHIP.

He's racked up 67 strikeouts over 54.2 innings and has given up eight homers. His last start—an 11-7 defeat to Oakland—saw him strike out 10 while surrendering four runs over six innings. The Yankees have gone 3-2 in his last five outings.

Injury Report: The Yankees are missing Spencer Jones, Scott Effross, and Jonathan Loaisiga.

New York Mets team news

Despite the stumble, the Mets arrive in the Bronx aiming to spark another run at the Yankees’ expense. Right-hander Tylor Megill will toe the rubber to open the series. Megill enters with a 3-3 record through eight starts, boasting a 3.10 ERA and 1.25 WHIP.

Though he's been sharp at limiting the long ball—only three allowed in over 40 innings—he's logged just one quality start. In his latest outing, a 6-5 loss to the Cubs, Megill gave up seven hits and four runs over 4.2 innings while fanning seven. The Mets have dropped four of his last five starts.

Injury Report: The Mets remain without Yacksel Rios, Paul Blackburn, Frankie Montas, and Ronny Mauricio.

New York Yankees vs New York Mets head-to-head record

Date

Competition

Home Team

Away Team

Score

03/24/25

ST

New York Mets

New York Yankees

6 – 6

07/25/24

MLB

New York Yankees

New York Mets

3 – 12

07/24/24

MLB

New York Yankees

New York Mets

2 – 3

06/27/24

MLB

New York Mets

New York Yankees

12 – 2

06/26/24

MLB

New York Mets

New York Yankees

9 – 7

