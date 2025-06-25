+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
New York Yankees v Boston Red SoxGetty Images Sport
Stream YES NetworkStream FanDuel Ohio
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch New York Yankees vs Cincinnati Reds MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the MLB game between the New York Yankees and the Cincinnati Reds, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

Ben Rice and the New York Yankees gear up for the rubber match of their three-game road series against Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday night at Great American Ball Park, with first pitch set for 7:10 p.m. ET.

Watch live games on FanDuel for $19.99 instead of $89.99
Start a free Fubo trial today

Despite sitting atop the AL East at 45-34, the Yankees are reeling—dropping nine of their last 12 games, including two straight to the Reds. Tuesday’s 5-4 loss in extras stung, especially after Aaron Judge’s RBI put them ahead in the top of the 11th. But the bullpen couldn’t hold, and the Reds walked it off in dramatic fashion. Rookie Chase Burns went five innings for New York, fanning eight while surrendering three runs, but didn’t factor into the decision.

The Reds, meanwhile, are on a roll. Now 42-38 and just 4.5 games behind the Cubs in the NL Central, Cincinnati is also within striking distance of a Wild Card spot. They've won seven of their last 10, including Tuesday's thrilling comeback. Trailing 3-0 entering the 7th, Christian Encarnacion-Strand delivered a game-tying three-run double. Then, in the 11th, Gavin Lux played hero with a walk-off RBI single to bring home Elly De La Cruz.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch New York Yankees vs Cincinnati Reds MLB game on TV & stream live online

  • National TV: MLB Network
  • Local TV Channel: FDSOH, SNY
  • Streaming service: Fubo, Amazon Prime Video
Watch live games on FanDuel for $19.99 instead of $89.99
Start a free Fubo trial today

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

READ MORE: FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

TeamLocal NetworkStreaming Providers
Arizona DiamondbacksDBACKS.tvFubo, DirecTV Stream
Atlanta BravesFanDuel Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Baltimore OriolesMid-Atlantic Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Boston Red SoxNew England Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360
Chicago CubsMarquee Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Chicago White SoxNBC Sports ChicagoFubo, DirecTV Stream
Cincinnati RedsFanDuel Sports Network OhioFubo, DirecTV Stream
Cleveland GuardiansCLEGaurdains.TV, FanDuel Sports Network Great LakesFubo, DirecTV Stream
Colorado RockiesROCKIES.tv

DirecTV Stream

Detroit TigersFanDuel Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Houston AstrosSpace City Home NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Kansas City RoyalsFanDuel Sports Network Kansas CityFubo, DirecTV Stream
Los Angeles AngelsFanDuel Sports Network WestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Los Angeles DodgersSportsNet Los Angeles

DirecTV Stream

Miami MarlinsFanDuel Sports Network FloridaFubo, DirecTV Stream
Milwaukee BrewersFanDuel Sports Network WisconsinFubo, DirecTV Stream
Minnesota TwinsTwins.TV, FanDuel Sports Network NorthFubo, DirecTV Stream
New York MetsSportsNet New YorkFubo, DirecTV Stream
New York YankeesYES NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Oakland AthleticsNBC Sports CaliforniaFubo, DirecTV Stream
Philadelphia PhilliesNBC Sports Philadelphia

Fubo

Pittsburgh PiratesSportsNet PittsburghFubo, DirecTV Stream
San Diego PadresPadres.TVFubo, DirecTV Stream
San Francisco GiantsNBC Sports Bay AreaFubo, DirecTV Stream
Seattle MarinersROOT SportsFubo, DirecTV Stream
St Louis CardinalsFanDuel Sports Network MidwestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Tampa Bay RaysFanDuel Sports Network SunFubo, DirecTV Stream
Texas RangersVictory+, MLB.tv, SouthwestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Toronto Blue JaysSportnet (Canada)N/A
Washington NationalsMid-Atlantic Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream

New York Yankees vs Cincinnati Reds: Date and First-Pitch time

The Yankees will take on the Reds in an electrifying MLB game on Wednesday, June 25, 2025 at 7:10 pm ET or 4:10 pm PT at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio.

DateWednesday, June 25, 2025
First-Pitch Time7:10 pm ET/4:10 pm PT
VenueGreat American Ball Park
LocationCincinnati, Ohio

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

New York Yankees vs Cincinnati Reds team news, injury reports & key players

New York Yankees team news

Cincinnati Reds team news

New York Yankees vs Cincinnati Reds head-to-head record

DateMatchScore
06/25/2025Milwaukee Brewers vs Pittsburgh Pirates9–3
06/24/2025Milwaukee Brewers vs Pittsburgh Pirates4–5
05/25/2025Pittsburgh Pirates vs Milwaukee Brewers5–6
05/25/2025Pittsburgh Pirates vs Milwaukee Brewers2–1
05/24/2025Pittsburgh Pirates vs Milwaukee Brewers6–5
Advertisement

Want to go deeper? Ask

Beta