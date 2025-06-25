How to watch New York Yankees vs Cincinnati Reds MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the New York Yankees and the Cincinnati Reds, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

Ben Rice and the New York Yankees gear up for the rubber match of their three-game road series against Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday night at Great American Ball Park, with first pitch set for 7:10 p.m. ET.

Despite sitting atop the AL East at 45-34, the Yankees are reeling—dropping nine of their last 12 games, including two straight to the Reds. Tuesday’s 5-4 loss in extras stung, especially after Aaron Judge’s RBI put them ahead in the top of the 11th. But the bullpen couldn’t hold, and the Reds walked it off in dramatic fashion. Rookie Chase Burns went five innings for New York, fanning eight while surrendering three runs, but didn’t factor into the decision.

The Reds, meanwhile, are on a roll. Now 42-38 and just 4.5 games behind the Cubs in the NL Central, Cincinnati is also within striking distance of a Wild Card spot. They've won seven of their last 10, including Tuesday's thrilling comeback. Trailing 3-0 entering the 7th, Christian Encarnacion-Strand delivered a game-tying three-run double. Then, in the 11th, Gavin Lux played hero with a walk-off RBI single to bring home Elly De La Cruz.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the MLB game, plus plenty more.

New York Yankees vs Cincinnati Reds: Date and First-Pitch time

The Yankees will take on the Reds in an electrifying MLB game on Wednesday, June 25, 2025 at 7:10 pm ET or 4:10 pm PT at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Date Wednesday, June 25, 2025 First-Pitch Time 7:10 pm ET/4:10 pm PT Venue Great American Ball Park Location Cincinnati, Ohio

New York Yankees vs Cincinnati Reds team news, injury reports & key players

New York Yankees vs Cincinnati Reds head-to-head record