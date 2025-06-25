How to watch New York Yankees vs Cincinnati Reds MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

Ben Rice and the New York Yankees gear up for the rubber match of their three-game road series against Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday night at Great American Ball Park, with first pitch set for 7:10 p.m. ET.
Despite sitting atop the AL East at 45-34, the Yankees are reeling—dropping nine of their last 12 games, including two straight to the Reds. Tuesday’s 5-4 loss in extras stung, especially after Aaron Judge’s RBI put them ahead in the top of the 11th. But the bullpen couldn’t hold, and the Reds walked it off in dramatic fashion. Rookie Chase Burns went five innings for New York, fanning eight while surrendering three runs, but didn’t factor into the decision.
The Reds, meanwhile, are on a roll. Now 42-38 and just 4.5 games behind the Cubs in the NL Central, Cincinnati is also within striking distance of a Wild Card spot. They've won seven of their last 10, including Tuesday's thrilling comeback. Trailing 3-0 entering the 7th, Christian Encarnacion-Strand delivered a game-tying three-run double. Then, in the 11th, Gavin Lux played hero with a walk-off RBI single to bring home Elly De La Cruz.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch New York Yankees vs Cincinnati Reds MLB game on TV & stream live online
- National TV: MLB Network
- Local TV Channel: FDSOH, SNY
- Streaming service: Fubo, Amazon Prime Video
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
|Team
|Local Network
|Streaming Providers
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|DBACKS.tv
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Atlanta Braves
|FanDuel Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Baltimore Orioles
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Boston Red Sox
|New England Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360
|Chicago Cubs
|Marquee Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Chicago White Sox
|NBC Sports Chicago
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cincinnati Reds
|FanDuel Sports Network Ohio
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cleveland Guardians
|CLEGaurdains.TV, FanDuel Sports Network Great Lakes
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Colorado Rockies
|ROCKIES.tv
|Detroit Tigers
|FanDuel Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Houston Astros
|Space City Home Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Kansas City Royals
|FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Los Angeles Angels
|FanDuel Sports Network West
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|SportsNet Los Angeles
|Miami Marlins
|FanDuel Sports Network Florida
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Milwaukee Brewers
|FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Minnesota Twins
|Twins.TV, FanDuel Sports Network North
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Mets
|SportsNet New York
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Yankees
|YES Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Oakland Athletics
|NBC Sports California
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Philadelphia Phillies
|NBC Sports Philadelphia
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|SportsNet Pittsburgh
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Diego Padres
|Padres.TV
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Francisco Giants
|NBC Sports Bay Area
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Seattle Mariners
|ROOT Sports
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|St Louis Cardinals
|FanDuel Sports Network Midwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Tampa Bay Rays
|FanDuel Sports Network Sun
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Texas Rangers
|Victory+, MLB.tv, Southwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Toronto Blue Jays
|Sportnet (Canada)
|N/A
|Washington Nationals
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
New York Yankees vs Cincinnati Reds: Date and First-Pitch time
The Yankees will take on the Reds in an electrifying MLB game on Wednesday, June 25, 2025 at 7:10 pm ET or 4:10 pm PT at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio.
|Date
|Wednesday, June 25, 2025
|First-Pitch Time
|7:10 pm ET/4:10 pm PT
|Venue
|Great American Ball Park
|Location
|Cincinnati, Ohio
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
New York Yankees vs Cincinnati Reds team news, injury reports & key players
New York Yankees team news
Cincinnati Reds team news
New York Yankees vs Cincinnati Reds head-to-head record
|Date
|Match
|Score
|06/25/2025
|Milwaukee Brewers vs Pittsburgh Pirates
|9–3
|06/24/2025
|Milwaukee Brewers vs Pittsburgh Pirates
|4–5
|05/25/2025
|Pittsburgh Pirates vs Milwaukee Brewers
|5–6
|05/25/2025
|Pittsburgh Pirates vs Milwaukee Brewers
|2–1
|05/24/2025
|Pittsburgh Pirates vs Milwaukee Brewers
|6–5