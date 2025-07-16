How to watch today's New York Red Bulls vs New England Revolution MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between New York Red Bulls and New England Revolution, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The New York Red Bulls (8-8-6, 30 pts) will welcome the New England Revolution (6-8-7, 25 pts) to Sports Illustrated Stadium on Wednesday night, as both Eastern Conference sides look to snap recent winless streaks and climb the playoff ladder.

The Revs ground out a gritty 0-0 draw at Austin FC over the weekend, earning their eighth clean sheet of the campaign, which ties them for the second-best defensive record in MLS this season. That hard-earned point halted a two-game skid, though New England's winless run has now stretched to six matches. Despite that, the visitors showed attacking intent, firing eight shots on target, only to be thwarted by a brilliant display from Austin goalkeeper Brad Stuver.

New England's creativity in the final third hasn’t been in question, it's the finishing touch that's gone missing. With a solid backline to lean on, the Revs will need to sharpen their aim if they hope to topple a Red Bulls side unbeaten at home in five straight (7-1-2 overall at Sports Illustrated Stadium).

Meanwhile, New York's form has dipped since May, with no wins in their last five outings (0-2-3). Despite their recent struggles, they remain a tough nut to crack at home and firmly in the playoff conversation. Their last matchup with New England ended in defeat — a 1-0 loss at Gillette Stadium in March, which also happened to be the Revs’ first win of the 2025 season. This time, however, the Red Bulls will be out for revenge on home turf.

New York Red Bulls vs New England Revolution online - TV channels & live streams

the MLS match between New York Red Bulls and New England Revolution will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

New York Red Bulls vs New England Revolution kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Sports Illustrated Stadium

The MLS match between New York Red Bulls and New England Revolution will be played at Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison, New Jersey, United States.

It will kick off at 4:30 pm PT / 7:30 pm ET on Wednesday, July 16, in the US.

Team news & squads

New York Red Bulls team news

Injury issues continue to plague New York's attack. Winger Cameron Harper (knee), forward Roald Mitchell (fitness), and left-sided threat Lewis Morgan (thigh) are all unavailable.

Expect Mohammed Sofo to start out wide, with Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Wikelman Carmona likely to lead the line, especially with Serge Ngoma questionable.

New England Revolution team news

On the other side, New England will be without striker Ignatius Ganago (thigh), meaning Tomas Chancalay and Luca Langoni should spearhead the attack, supported by playmaker Carles Gil, who continues to pull the strings in midfield.

There are concerns at wing-back too, with both Ilay Feingold and Peyton Miller battling fitness issues. Should they miss out, Brandon Bye and William Sands are expected to provide the width. In goal, Aljaz Ivacic should retain the gloves with Alexander Bono still a doubt.

