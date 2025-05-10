How to watch today's New York Red Bulls vs LA Galaxy MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between New York Red Bulls and LA Galaxy, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The LA Galaxy will be desperate to notch their first MLS win of the season when they host the New York Red Bulls this weekend.

Greg Vanney's side hit a new low in their 1-0 defeat to Sporting Kansas City, a result that left them rooted to the bottom of the Western Conference, trailing the playoff line by seven points.

Incredibly, Kansas failed to register a single shot in that match, yet still emerged victorious after Maya Yoshida accidentally turned the ball into his own net. It was a historic moment, the first time in MLS history a team lost without conceding a shot.

Vanney, under mounting pressure, insists his squad are leaving no stone unturned in their efforts to reverse course.

As for the Red Bulls, they responded to a 4-1 drubbing by Inter Miami with a morale-boosting U.S. Open Cup win over Colorado Springs Switchbacks, booking their place in the last 16. Mohammed Sofo stole the show in that cup clash, offering a spark of optimism for Sandro Schwarz's men.

New York Red Bulls vs LA Galaxy kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Sports Illustrated Stadium

The MLS match between New York Red Bulls and LA Galaxy will be played at Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison, New Jersey, USA.

It will kick off at 4:30 pm PT / 7:30 pm ET on Saturday, May 10, in the US.

Team news & squads

New York Red Bulls team news

Injuries have plagued the Red Bulls of late. Serge Ngoma (thigh), Cameron Harper, Daniel Edelman, and Dylan Nealis (all hamstrings) were sidelined against Miami. Lewis Morgan and Marcelo Morales also missed out with knee problems, though Felipe Carballo did make his return from a knock.

Mohammed Sofo grabbed a consolation goal in the Miami loss, but the Red Bulls looked far off the pace overall.

LA Galaxy team news

LA were again without midfield talisman Riqui Puig, still recovering from an ACL injury. Vanney shuffled his deck from matchday 10 to 11, slotting Maya Yoshida in for Mathias Jorgensen at centre-back and giving Marco Reus the nod over Isaiah Parente.

Veteran goalkeeper John McCarthy brought up his 50th appearance for the Galaxy in a game where, bizarrely, he didn't face a single shot on target. Yet, thanks to that Yoshida own-goal, history was made for all the wrong reasons.

