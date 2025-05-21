How to watch today's New York Red Bulls vs FC Dallas US Open Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the US Open Cup match between New York Red Bulls and FC Dallas, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The New York Red Bulls are set to square off against FC Dallas in the Round of 16 of the 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup on Wednesday, with Sports Illustrated Stadium playing host to this storied fixture.

This clash marks the 53rd all-time meeting between the two MLS clubs, and the Red Bulls have had the upper hand historically, boasting a 27-18-7 record. Even more impressive, New York hasn’t tasted defeat against Dallas in over a decade; their last loss to the Texans came way back on March 11, 2012. Since then, the Red Bulls have pieced together a nine-match unbeaten run in the series.

Home turf has been a fortress for New York in this matchup. Since the stadium opened its doors in 2010, the Red Bulls are undefeated in seven matches at home against Dallas (5 wins, 2 draws). Their dominance extends to the Open Cup, too, where they hold an unblemished 10-0-3 record at Sports Illustrated Stadium in tournament play.

The Red Bulls kicked off their 2025 Open Cup campaign in style, dispatching Switchbacks FC 4-1 on May 6. Sean Nealis, a true stalwart for the club, netted his first-ever Open Cup goal—his fifth across all competitions. Interestingly, his first MLS goal came against Dallas back in 2019. The Long Island native now sits third all-time among Red Bulls defenders for total appearances, with 171 matches under his belt.

How to watch New York Red Bulls vs FC Dallas online - TV channels & live streams

How to watch anywhere with VPN

New York Red Bulls vs FC Dallas kick-off time

The US Open Cup match between New York Red Bulls and FC Dallas will be played at Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison, New Jersey.

It will kick off at 4:30 pm PT/ 7:30 pm ET on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, in the US.

Team news & squads

New York Red Bulls team news

Serge Ngoma and Marcelo Morales were ruled out of the Red Bulls' trip to Nashville due to thigh soreness, while Dylan Nealis sat on the sidelines with a hamstring issue. Both Lewis Morgan and Roald Mitchell continue to nurse knee injuries.

FC Dallas team news

Show could be the odd man out, potentially making way for Petar Musa, who's pushing for a return on the wing in place of Bernard Kamungo.

Meanwhile, Femi Awodesu is back in contention after serving his suspension, though the centre-back might remain on the bench following Houston's solid win over Minnesota.

