How to watch today's New York Red Bulls vs Atlanta United MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between New York Red Bulls and Atlanta United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

New York Red Bulls host Atlanta United at Sports Illustrated Stadium on Saturday. The MLS match sees the Red Bulls, currently seventh in the Eastern Conference with 24 points from 16 matches, aiming to build on a recent 4-2 win over Charlotte and maintain their strong home form.

New York have earned 19 points at home this season—the second-best home record in MLS—and have scored 11 goals in their last two home matches, including four from forward Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, who has nine league goals this season and ranks among the league’s top scorers.

Atlanta United, sitting 12th in the East with 17 points, are unbeaten in their last two fixtures and will be motivated to close the seven-point gap between them and their hosts. Despite their lower position, Atlanta have shown signs of improvement and could climb to 10th with a win.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch New York Red Bulls vs Atlanta United online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

New York Red Bulls vs Atlanta United kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Sports Illustrated Stadium

The match will be played at Sports Illustrated Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 7.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

New York Red Bulls team news

New York Red Bulls are expected to be near full strength, with no major new injury or suspension concerns reported. New York’s tactical flexibility and attacking firepower, especially at home, make them favorites.

Atlanta United team news

Atlanta, while improving, have found it difficult to break down the Red Bulls’ defense and have historically struggled at this venue.

The game is set to be a tight but lively contest, with the Red Bulls likely to dominate possession and chances. Atlanta will look to stay compact and hit on the counter, with a fit squad available for selection.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links