Abhinav Sharma

How to watch New York Mets vs New York Yankees MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the MLB game between the New York Mets and the New York Yankees, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

A crosstown clash is set to ignite on Friday afternoon as the New York Yankees (48-38) head to Citi Field to kick off a highly anticipated series against the New York Mets (49-38). First pitch is slated for 3:10 pm ET.

Both clubs have mirrored each other’s journey through the 2025 campaign—hot out of the gates and sitting atop their divisions early on, only to stumble into July nursing rough patches and plenty of questions. Still, the ultimate prize remains firmly in sight for both sides: a shot at the World Series.

After a tightly contested three-game set in the Bronx back in May, the rivalry shifts to Queens, where the Mets are hoping to feed off a newfound energy that’s enveloped Citi Field in recent seasons. With both teams searching for a reset, this weekend could be exactly the jolt they need to get back on track.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch this MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch New York Mets vs New York Yankees MLB game on TV & stream live online

  • National TV: MLB Network
  • Local TV Channel: SNY, YES
  • Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

TeamLocal NetworkStreaming Providers
Arizona DiamondbacksDBACKS.tvFubo, DirecTV Stream
Atlanta BravesFanDuel Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Baltimore OriolesMid-Atlantic Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Boston Red SoxNew England Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360
Chicago CubsMarquee Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Chicago White SoxNBC Sports ChicagoFubo, DirecTV Stream
Cincinnati RedsFanDuel Sports Network OhioFubo, DirecTV Stream
Cleveland GuardiansCLEGaurdains.TV, FanDuel Sports Network Great LakesFubo, DirecTV Stream
Colorado RockiesROCKIES.tv

DirecTV Stream

Detroit TigersFanDuel Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Houston AstrosSpace City Home NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Kansas City RoyalsFanDuel Sports Network Kansas CityFubo, DirecTV Stream
Los Angeles AngelsFanDuel Sports Network WestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Los Angeles DodgersSportsNet Los Angeles

DirecTV Stream

Miami MarlinsFanDuel Sports Network FloridaFubo, DirecTV Stream
Milwaukee BrewersFanDuel Sports Network WisconsinFubo, DirecTV Stream
Minnesota TwinsTwins.TV, FanDuel Sports Network NorthFubo, DirecTV Stream
New York MetsSportsNet New YorkFubo, DirecTV Stream
New York YankeesYES NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Oakland AthleticsNBC Sports CaliforniaFubo, DirecTV Stream
Philadelphia PhilliesNBC Sports Philadelphia

Fubo

Pittsburgh PiratesSportsNet PittsburghFubo, DirecTV Stream
San Diego PadresPadres.TVFubo, DirecTV Stream
San Francisco GiantsNBC Sports Bay AreaFubo, DirecTV Stream
Seattle MarinersROOT SportsFubo, DirecTV Stream
St Louis CardinalsFanDuel Sports Network MidwestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Tampa Bay RaysFanDuel Sports Network SunFubo, DirecTV Stream
Texas RangersVictory+, MLB.tv, SouthwestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Toronto Blue JaysSportnet (Canada)N/A
Washington NationalsMid-Atlantic Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream

New York Mets vs New York Yankees: Date and First-Pitch time

The New York Mets will take on the New York Yankees in an electrifying MLB game on Friday, July 4, 2025, at 3:10 pm ET/12:10 pm PT at Citi Field in Queens, New York.

DateFriday, July 4, 2025
First-Pitch Time3:10 pm ET/12:10 pm PT
VenueCiti Field
LocationQueens, New York

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

New York Mets vs New York Yankees team news, injury reports & key players

New York Mets team news

The Mets are putting together a strong campaign of their own, though they've stumbled recently. Paul Blackburn is set to take the mound next, hoping to rebound from a rocky stretch. He’s given up 17 runs across 18.2 innings, and much like Stroman, his metrics don’t offer much comfort — a .288 expected batting average against, .469 expected slugging, and a 5.24 xERA show he’s been hittable and vulnerable in key moments.

The Mets' bats, however, are doing their part, averaging 4.33 runs per game. Pete Alonso has been the focal point, slashing .287/.376/.530 with 18 homers and 174 total bases. Juan Soto brings serious firepower as well, with 20 long balls and a .257/.395/.500 line. Jeff McNeil adds balance with his .257 average and .474 slugging, while Francisco Lindor and Brandon Nimmo have powered the middle of the order with a combined 33 home runs and 298 total bases.

New York Yankees team news

The Yankees have hit a rough patch lately, largely due to inconsistency on the mound. Marcus Stroman has struggled out of the gate, conceding 13 runs in just 14.1 innings. His underlying numbers paint an equally worrying picture — a .287 xBA, .495 xSLG, and 5.88 expected ERA all suggest opponents are squaring him up with ease and punishing his mistakes.

Still, the Bronx Bombers haven’t lost their bite at the plate. They're averaging 5.12 runs per game, thanks in large part to the red-hot Aaron Judge, who's tearing it up with a .363/.470/.735 slash line, 31 homers, and 233 total bases. Jazz Chisholm Jr. has chipped in with 14 home runs and a solid .240/.339/.490 line, while Trent Grisham (.248/.349/.467, 15 HR, 115 TB) continues to impress. Add in Paul Goldschmidt and Ben Rice, who’ve combined for 22 home runs and 242 total bases, and it’s clear the Yankees lineup remains one of the toughest to silence.

New York Mets vs New York Yankees head-to-head record

DateMatchScore
05/19/2025New York Yankees vs New York Mets8–2
05/17/2025New York Yankees vs New York Mets2–3
05/17/2025New York Yankees vs New York Mets6–2
03/24/2025New York Mets vs New York Yankees6–6
07/25/2024New York Yankees vs New York Mets3–12
