How to watch today's New York City vs New York Red Bulls MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and Hudson River Derby start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between New York City FC and New York Red Bulls, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The first Hudson River Derby of the 2025 MLS season is set to ignite this Saturday, May 17, as New York City FC host cross-town foes New York Red Bulls at Citi Field.

Both clubs enter the clash with identical records — 5 wins, 5 draws, and 3 losses — and 18 points apiece, though the Red Bulls currently edge NYCFC on goal difference, putting them just ahead in eighth, with their city rivals sitting ninth in the East.

However, goals have dried up for NYCFC, and that's become a major worry. Nick Cushing's men are riding a three-game scoreless streak in all competitions, having come up empty against Pittsburgh Riverhounds (0-1) in the U.S. Open Cup and suffering back-to-back shutouts in MLS play versus CF Montreal (0-1) and D.C. United (0-0). While the buildup play is there, the finishing touch has been sorely lacking.

Historically, NYCFC have had the upper hand in recent derby showdowns. They’ve only been beaten once in their last four MLS encounters with the Red Bulls, dating back to May 2023, picking up two wins and a draw in that stretch.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

New York City FC vs New York Red Bulls kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Citi Field

The MLS match between NYCFC and NY Red Bulls will be played at the Citi Field in New York City, United States.

It will kick off at 4:30 pm ET / 1:30 pm PT on Saturday, May 17, in the United States (US).

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

New York City FC team news

New York City FC will be without the injured trio of Keaton Parks, Kevin O'Toole, and Malachi Jones heading into Saturday's derby showdown.

Goals have been hard to come by for NYCFC, who are stuck in a three-match scoring drought across all competitions. The pressure is mounting on top scorer Martinez, who has bagged six goals this campaign but is still falling short of expectations, having underdelivered compared to his xG tally of 8.65.

New York Red Bulls team news

Meanwhile, New York Red Bulls also face injury woes, with Dylan Nealis, Lewis Morgan, and three others unavailable for selection.

Despite falling 2-1 to Nashville SC in their last outing, Choupo-Moting continues to shine, notching his seventh league goal of the year. That puts him among the MLS elite this season — only Tai Baribo (10), Cristian Arango (9), and the trio of Martin Ojeda, Hugo Cuypers, and Brian White (all with 8) have found the net more often.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

