How to watch today's New York City FC vs Toronto FC MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between New York City FC and Toronto FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Toronto FC will aim to string together back-to-back wins in the MLS regular season for the first time in 2025 as they travel to Yankee Stadium on Thursday for a rematch against New York City FC.

Returning from the international break, NYCFC stumbled to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of CF Montréal, while the Reds cruised to a convincing 3-0 home win over the Portland Timbers. That result nudged Robin Fraser's squad up to 13th in the Eastern Conference, still sitting 11 points adrift of the playoff line as they head into matchday 20.

NYCFC, under Pascal Jansen, have battled inconsistency all season. They’ve yet to win more than two straight games and followed up their 4-0 thrashing of Atlanta United with another frustrating setback last weekend. In fact, each of their last four wins in league play has been followed by a blank in front of goal the next time out. That stop-start form has them hanging onto the final playoff spot in the East—just three points clear of Charlotte FC.

New York City FC vs Toronto FC kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Yankee Stadium

New York City FC and Toronto FC face off at the Yankee Stadium on Thursday, July 3, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

New York City FC team news

Injury concerns continue to plague the Pigeons. Keaton Parks and Malachi Jones missed the weekend clash due to leg injuries, while keeper Matt Freese remains away on Gold Cup duty. However, there's a chance Alonso Martinez could return after Costa Rica's exit to the USA in a penalty shootout.

The last time NYCFC hosted Toronto at Yankee Stadium, they edged a 2-1 victory courtesy of goals from Santiago Rodriguez—now departed—and current fullback Kevin O’Toole.

Toronto FC team news

As for Toronto, they've been dealing with their own fitness issues. Federico Bernardeschi, Jonathan Osorio, Henry Wingo, and Zane Monlouis were sidelined with lower-body ailments, while Kobe Franklin was nursing an ankle knock. Richie Laryea, also away at the Gold Cup, could return to the fold Thursday.

Their win over Portland was sparked by an own goal from Ian Smith, with Tyrese Spicer and Alonso Coello adding to the scoreline. Former NYCFC shot-stopper Sean Johnson enjoyed a quiet evening in goal, not facing a single shot en route to a clean sheet.

