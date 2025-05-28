How to watch today's New York City FC vs Houston Dynamo MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between New York City FC and Houston Dynamo FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

New York City FC will aim to cap off a perfect homestand on Wednesday night as they welcome a resurgent Houston Dynamo side to Yankee Stadium.

With two straight multi-goal wins under their belt — a first for this season — Pascal Jansen's men are gathering steam, and a third victory in a row would mark a serious statement of intent.

Their 3-1 comeback win over the Chicago Fire last time out saw second-half strikes from Monsef Bakrar, Hannes Wolf, and Alonso Martinez, as NYCFC turned on the style after falling behind early. That result also extended their strong defensive run — they've conceded just once in their last three league outings, tightening things up after back-to-back stumbles against Pittsburgh and Montréal earlier this month.

Injuries remain a concern, though. Malachi Jones, Andres Perea, and Kevin O’Toole all missed the weekend clash with leg knocks, but there was a welcome sight as Keaton Parks made his return off the bench.

On the other side, the Houston Dynamo roll into the Bronx unbeaten in three and riding the momentum of back-to-back statement wins — a Texas Derby triumph over FC Dallas and a home upset of high-flying Minnesota United. They sit 10th in the Western Conference with 17 points from 15 matches, but seven of those have come in their last three outings, a sign this group might be finding its rhythm.

New York City FC vs Houston Dynamo FC kick-off time

The MLS match between NYCFC and Houston Dynamo will be played at Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York.

It will kick off at 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, in the United States (US).

Team news & squads

New York City FC team news

New York City FC were once again without the trio of Malachi Jones, Andres Perea, and Kevin O'Toole this past weekend, all still nursing leg injuries. However, there was a silver lining as Keaton Parks made his long-awaited return, coming off the bench to get a few minutes under his belt.

They didn't let the absences slow them down — second-half goals from Monsef Bakrar, Hannes Wolf, and Alonso Martinez sparked a dramatic turnaround, lifting NYCFC to a spirited comeback victory over the Chicago Fire.

Houston Dynamo FC team news

On the Houston Dynamo side, injuries continue to be a thorn in their side. Junior Urso, Erik Sviatchenko, and Daniel Steres were all unavailable for the clash with San Jose due to lower-body issues, while Andrew Tarbell, Nelson Quinones, and Lawrence Ennali also remained on the shelf with knee problems.

Despite the depleted squad, Houston still found the back of the net three times, with Griffin Dorsey, Felipe Andrade, and Ezequiel Ponce all getting on the scoresheet. However, Ponce won't feature midweek, as he's suspended after picking up one yellow card too many.

