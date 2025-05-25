How to watch today's New York City FC vs Chicago Fire MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between New York City FC and Chicago Fire FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

New York City host Chicago Fire at Yankee Stadium on Sunday in a tightly contested MLS Eastern Conference matchup.

Both teams are separated by just two points in the standings, with NYCFC sitting seventh and Chicago just below them, making this a pivotal clash in the playoff race. NYCFC come into the match buoyed by a 2-0 win over rivals New York Red Bulls, marking their second consecutive clean sheet and extending their unbeaten run to two matches.

Chicago Fire, meanwhile, are on a five-match unbeaten streak across all competitions, including four straight wins. The Fire have found their scoring touch, netting 13 goals in their last four games, and are looking to continue their climb up the table

How to watch New York City FC vs Chicago Fire FC online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

New York City FC vs Chicago Fire FC kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Yankee Stadium

The match will be played at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, with kick-off at 3 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

New York City FC team news

NYCFC are dealing with a lingering injury to key midfielder Keaton Parks, whose foot problem has limited his minutes and may require further rest. This could see more responsibility fall to the likes of Andrés Perea and Justin Haak in midfield. Otherwise, head coach Pascal Jansen has a largely healthy squad, with Matt Freese expected to continue in goal and Denis Bouanga leading the attack.

Chicago Fire FC team news

Chicago Fire are also managing injuries, particularly in defense and midfield. Defenders Leonardo Barroso, Carlos Terán, and Chase Gasper, along with midfielders David Poreba and Federico Navarro, are all sidelined with lower-body injuries.

Despite these absences, the Fire’s core remains intact, with Chris Brady returning in goal and Hugo Cuypers, who has eight goals this season, leading the line.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

