How to watch today's New England Revolution vs New York Red Bulls MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between New England Revolution and New York Red Bulls, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The New York Red Bulls (2-1-2, 8 points) hit the road for a MLS showdown at Gillette Stadium on Saturday, March 29, where they will take on a struggling New England Revolution (0-3-1, 1 point).

New York enter the contest riding a four-match unbeaten streak and will be eager to stretch that run to five. Meanwhile, the Revolution are still searching for their first victory of the season and have not won at home since September 28, 2024.

The Red Bulls head into this fixture fresh off a 2-1 triumph over Toronto FC, a match that saw Emil Forsberg deliver a captain's performance. The Swedish playmaker bagged his third career MLS multi-goal game and has been in electric form, registering eight goal contributions in his last eight regular-season outings.

With just three MLS victories since July, it's little shock that New England Revolution have stumbled out of the gate this season. After an encouraging goalless draw against Nashville SC, who have since impressed, Caleb Porter’s men have endured three straight defeats, falling to Columbus Crew, Philadelphia Union, and New York City FC, while managing just a single goal in four outings.

How to watch New England Revolution vs New York Red Bulls online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

New England Revolution vs New York Red Bulls kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Gillette Stadium

The match will be played at the Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts on Saturday, March 29, 2025, with kick-off at 2:30 pm ET or 11:30 am PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

New England Revolution team news

Given that seven players have started every match so far, major changes seem unlikely. Luca Langoni could be reinstated in attack, either on the right flank or centrally, while Ilay Feingold remains a defensive option. Leonardo Campana, sidelined last time out, is not expected to return.

New York Red Bulls team news

For New York Red Bulls, Felipe Carballo would have been in line for a start after notching an assist off the bench, but a red card means he’s suspended. Emil Forsberg, already on three goals, should continue pulling the strings behind Eric Choupo-Moting in an unchanged lineup.

