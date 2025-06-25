How to watch today's New England Revolution vs Nashville SC MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between New England Revolution and Nashville SC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Nashville SC head to Foxborough brimming with confidence, aiming to extend their impressive 11-game unbeaten run in all competitions when they square off against New England Revolution at Gillette Stadium.

The Coyotes are flying high in the Eastern Conference, currently sitting third after 18 games, just five points behind table-toppers Philadelphia Union. With a crucial stretch ahead, including three of their next five fixtures against top-six opponents, Gary Smith’s men are eyeing consistency as the season heats up.

Nashville cruised past Chicago Fire 2-0 in their last outing, and they'll look to keep that momentum rolling against a Revolution side eager to bounce back from a 1-0 defeat to FC Cincinnati. Kevin Denkey's goal ended New England's solid run, marking their first loss since April 5, also against Cincinnati.

The Revolution, who are keen to erase memories of last season's disappointing 14th-place finish, currently sit 11th in the East. Defender Tanner Beason remains optimistic about their trajectory, but they'll have to dig deep to contain Nashville’s electric attacking pair.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch New England Revolution vs Nashville SC online - TV channels & live streams

The MLS encounter between New England Revolution and Nashville SC will be available to watch on Apple TV in the US.

For highlights viewers can go to MLS' Official Youtube Channel and Apple TV's Official Highlights Programme.

Viewers can watch live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

New England Revolution vs Nashville SC kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Gillette Stadium

New England Revolution and Nashville SC face off at the Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, with kick-off scheduled at 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT in the United States.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

New England Revolution team news

While the Revolution have relied on Carles Gil to pull the strings in midfield, the Spaniard hasn't found the net since the 3-3 thriller against Orlando City on May 11. Still, his vision and creativity have played a key role in New England's attacking spark in recent weeks.

To halt Nashville's firepower, Mamadou Fofana and the Revs' backline will need to be at their sharpest. Slowing down Surridge and Mukhtar is no small task but it's one they'll have to embrace if New England are to get back to winning ways.

Nashville SC team news

Sam Surridge and Hany Mukhtar have been nothing short of sensational, each racking up 15 goal contributions, eight goals and seven assists apiece, placing them just behind Lionel Messi in the league-wide charts.

Mukhtar, in particular, continues to stake his claim in the MVP race, having had a hand in nearly half of Nashville's 32 goals this season. With 39 shots on target, the playmaker's influence shows no signs of slowing.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links