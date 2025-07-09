How to watch today's New England Revolution vs Inter Miami MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between New England Revolution and Inter Miami CF, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Inter Miami will wrap up a two-match MLS away stint on Wednesday night with a showdown against the New England Revolution at Gillette Stadium in the Boston suburbs.

The Revolution head into this clash needing a lift, having fallen 2-1 to the Portland Timbers over the weekend. That result dropped them to 6-7-6 (24 points) and four points off the playoff pace in the Eastern Conference.

While Luca Langoni bagged his first of the campaign and Carles Gil notched his 14th goal contribution in 15 games (7 goals, 7 assists), it wasn’t enough to stop their club-record seven-game unbeaten road streak (4-0-3) from being snapped.

Meanwhile, Inter Miami (9-3-5, 32 points) returned to MLS action with a bang following a month-long league break. Lionel Messi picked up where he left off, scoring twice and assisting another in a dominant 4-1 win at CF Montréal.

After spending June competing at the FIFA Club World Cup, where they made history by becoming the first MLS side to reach the knockout stage before being outclassed 4-0 by PSG, Javier Mascherano's men are back in league form. Miami are now unbeaten in their last four MLS outings (3-0-1), firing home 16 goals in that stretch and netting at least three in every match.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch New England Revolution vs Inter Miami CF online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US) and worldwide, the MLS match between New England Revolution and Inter Miami CF will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

New England Revolution vs Inter Miami CF kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Gillette Stadium

The MLS match between New England Revolution and Inter Miami CF will be played at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, United States.

It will kick off at 4:30 pm PT / 7:30 pm ET on Wednesday, July 9, 2025, in the US.

Team news & squads

New England Revolution team news

The New England Revolution were far from full strength in their recent defeat to the Portland Timbers, with Ilay Feingold nursing an ankle knock, Tomas Chancalay sidelined by groin discomfort, Ignatius Ganago out with a quad strain, and Alexander Bono unavailable due to a neck issue.

Despite the setbacks, Luca Langoni found the net for the first time this MLS season, partnering up top with ex-Inter Miami forward Leonardo Campana, though his goal proved to be just a consolation in the 2-1 loss.

Inter Miami CF team news

Inter Miami, meanwhile, were also missing key names in their 4-1 victory over CF Montréal. Hamstring problems kept David Ruiz, Gonzalo Lujan, Yannick Bright, and Noah Allen out of the squad, while Ian Fray remained out with an adductor strain and Drake Callender continued his recovery from a sports hernia.

Still, the Herons had plenty of firepower. Lionel Messi bagged a brace to lead the charge, while Telasco Segovia and Tadeo Allende added their names to the scoresheet in a statement comeback win on the road.

