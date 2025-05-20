How to watch today's New England Revolution vs Chicago Fire US Open Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the US Open Cup match between New England Revolution and Chicago Fire FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Fresh off their emphatic win in Charlotte, Chicago Fire hit the road once again—this time heading north for a Tuesday showdown with New England Revolution in the U.S. Open Cup.

It marks the 92nd clash between these long-standing foes and the fourth time they've locked horns in this competition, with Chicago holding a slight 2-1 edge in previous Open Cup meetings. It also marks the first knockout-stage meeting between the sides since 2016, when New England grabbed their only Open Cup win over the Fire.

The Revs booked their spot in the Round of 16 with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over local USL side Rhode Island FC, getting goals from Tomás Chancalay and 17-year-old debutant Cristiano Oliveira. They followed that up with a cagey 0-0 league draw against San Jose Earthquakes, extending their unbeaten MLS run to six matches (4-0-2).

On the flip side, Chicago Fire tore through Detroit City FC with a 4-0 rout in their Open Cup opener, setting the stage for this midweek battle. That result was the spark for a red-hot run, with Berhalter's men now riding a three-game winning streak across all competitions, including a 4-1 hammering of Charlotte FC on the road last weekend.

Tuesday night's winner will punch their ticket to the U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinals, slated for July 8-9. Expect fireworks in Providence as two historic rivals clash with a place in the final eight on the line.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch New England Revolution vs Chicago Fire FC online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the US Open Cup match between New England Revolution and Chicago Fire FC will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for the free 7-day trial), CBS Sports Golazo Network and Amazon Prime Video.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

New England Revolution vs Chicago Fire FC kick-off time

The US Open Cup match between New England Revolution and Chicago Fire FC will be played at Chapey Field at Anderson Stadium in Providence, Rhode Island.

It will kick off at 4:30 pm PT/ 7:30 pm ET on Tuesday, May 20, 2025, in the US.

Team news & squads

New England Revolution team news

New England Revolution will be missing a few key faces for Tuesday's cup tie, with Luca Langoni, Malcolm Fry, and Will Sands all sidelined due to injury.

Chicago Fire FC team news

As for Chicago Fire, there's been no official tilt toward prioritizing either the U.S. Open Cup or MLS play, at least not according to head coach Gregg Berhalter, who recently told reporters that every match matters. And with competition heating up across the roster, the Fire are in a good spot to rotate without sacrificing quality.

One player taking full advantage of that depth is Maren Haile-Selassie, who's been making a strong push for more minutes since getting the nod in the last cup round. Meanwhile, Rominigue Kouame has quietly become one of the most efficient attackers in MLS this year.

With Leonardo Barroso injured, the right flank has turned into a battleground. Both Jonathan Dean and Omari Glasgow have stepped up in unexpected ways, flashing versatility and confidence, while on the opposite side, Andrew Gutman remains a reliable option.

Up front, Hugo Cuypers remains irreplaceable, and with the striker still hunting his next goal, there's every reason to keep him in the XI and let him find rhythm. Philip Zinckernagel continues to be a steady figure in attack, but Haile-Selassie's recent spark, especially in the rout of Detroit, makes a strong case for him to keep his name on the team sheet.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links