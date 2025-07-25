How to watch today's New England Revolution vs CF Montreal MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between New England Revolution and CF Montreal, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Two of the MLS Eastern Conference's most out-of-form outfits square off on Friday as the struggling New England Revolution (6-10-7, 10th place) host cellar-dwellers CF Montreal (3-15-6) at Gillette Stadium in a clash between teams desperate to turn their fortunes around.

For the Revolution, faint playoff hopes are still alive, but they'll need a strong finish to leapfrog the Chicago Fire and New York Red Bulls into the final play-in spot. Montréal, on the other hand, look all but resigned to a lost campaign, with their defensive frailties on full display, 45 goals conceded in just 24 matches tell the story of a side already looking toward 2026.

These two clubs last met on May 31, when New England cruised to a convincing 3-0 win in Montreal. That night at Saputo Stadium, the hosts were undone early after Giacomo Vrioni saw red before halftime, and Israeli fullback Ilay Feingold bagged a brace to seal the win. That result snapped a five-match winless skid for the Revs against Montreal, and now, they'll aim to end an even longer eight-game drought at home.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

New England Revolution vs CF Montreal kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Gillette Stadium

The MLS match between New England Revolution and CF Montreal will be played at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, United States.

It will kick off at 4:30 pm PT / 7:30 pm ET on Friday, July 25, in the US.

Team news & squads

New England Revolution team news

Injuries continue to be a hurdle for New England, with Peyton Miller, Ilay Feingold, Ignatius Ganago, and Alex Bono all ruled out. Carles Gil remains their creative spark, tallying eight goals and four assists, while Feingold, before his injury, had netted three times in the last ten outings.

CF Montreal team news

Montreal aren't without their own concerns. Jalen Neal is unavailable, and Giacomo Vrioni, who missed the reverse fixture due to suspension, is now sidelined through injury. Despite the team's poor form, Prince-Osei Owusu has been a rare bright spot, leading the line with 10 goals and two assists.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

