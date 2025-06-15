How to watch today's Netherlands U21 vs Denmark U21 Euro U21 Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Euro U21 match between Netherlands U21 and Denmark U21, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The Netherlands U21 are gearing up for a crucial clash with Denmark U21 on Sunday at Stadion Tatran, looking to get their Euro 2025 campaign back on track after a shaky start. Jong Oranje were forced to share the spoils in their opener, and with just a point on the board, they'll be eager to bag all three this time around to strengthen their path to the knockout stages.

Michael Reiziger's side stumbled out of the gates against Finland U21, trailing 2-0 at halftime due to costly mistakes in the buildup. But the introduction of Luciano Valente and AZ forward Ernest Poku sparked a second-half revival, with both players finding the net to rescue a 2-2 draw.

Denmark U21, on the other hand, made a far more dramatic entrance to the tournament. After twice falling behind to Ukraine, the Danes clawed their way back with a thrilling late surge. Trailing 2-1 with just over 10 minutes to play, substitutes Clement Bischoff and William Osula struck in quick succession to snatch a 3-2 victory, giving Steffen Hojer's men a dream start and plenty of momentum heading into Sunday's showdown.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Netherlands U21 vs Denmark U21 online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the match between Netherlands U21 and Denmark U21 will be available to watch and stream online live through ViX.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Netherlands U21 vs Denmark U21 kick-off time

The match will be played on Sunday, June 15, 2025, at the Tatran Stadion in Prešov, Slovakia, with kick-off at 3:00 pm ET or 12:00 pm PT for fans in the United States.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Netherlands U21 team news

Michael Reiziger's promising Dutch youngsters are being tipped as one of the dark horses in the hunt for Euro 2025 U21 glory this summer. They've shown real intent in recent months, putting together a string of three straight wins built on an eye-catching, attack-minded, possession-heavy approach. That aggressive style hasn't come at the cost of their defensive discipline either, just one goal conceded in that stretch speaks volumes about their balance.

However, their tournament opener didn't go quite to plan. The Netherlands were forced to settle for a 2–2 draw against Finland after some nervy moments in the first half, including a costly giveaway from Ian Maatsen that led to the Finns racing into a two-goal lead. Reiziger responded by tweaking his setup, shifting to a more fluid 4-3-3 and introducing Luciano Valente, whose creativity sparked the Dutch back to life.

The tactical changes clicked into gear in the second half. With wider runs, sharper movement through midfield, and coordinated pressing, the Netherlands began to suffocate Finland's buildup. That relentless pressure paid off when Earnest Poku netted a late equaliser, salvaging a point and giving the Dutch something to build on.

As always, expect Reiziger to stick with the iconic 4-3-3 blueprint, which relies heavily on wide forwards to stretch the play and track back when out of possession. Encouragingly, the Netherlands head into their second group stage match with a clean bill of health.

Denmark U21 team news

On the other side, Steffen Hojer's Denmark squad have plenty of work to do. Their form heading into the Euros was far from convincing, with no wins in four prior outings. Goals have been in short supply, and despite Hojer's commitment to a compact, counter-attacking setup, the Danes have often looked blunt in the final third. Their wide players, in particular, have been slow to offer real threat going forward.

Still, Denmark showed fight in their group opener, pulling off a gutsy 3-2 comeback against Ukraine. Tactical tweaks, including subbing off Clement Bischoff and Anton Gaaei, were pivotal to turning the tide. Yet, their recent 1-1 draw with Italy highlighted ongoing issues, they registered just a single shot on target.

If Denmark are to get anything from their clash with the Dutch, they'll need to sharpen up on the break and find a clinical edge in front of goal. Otherwise, Reiziger's high-flying Oranje could prove too hot to handle.

