How to watch today's Necaxa vs Tigres Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Necaxa and Tigres, as well as kick-off time and team news.

It's win-or-go-home time in the Clausura 2025 as Necaxa welcome Tigres UANL to Estadio Victoria on Wednesday, May 7, for the first leg of their Liga MX quarterfinal clash. The stakes are sky-high, with the winner of this two-legged showdown earning a spot in the semifinals against either Toluca or Monterrey.

The visitors arrive with something to prove after crashing out of the CONCACAF Champions Cup semifinals last week at the hands of Cruz Azul. Now, Tigres are turning their attention fully to the domestic front, looking to shake off that disappointment and mount a title charge in the Liguilla.

Don't sleep on Necaxa: they've quietly built a side capable of catching fire, especially with a front-footed style that mirrors Toluca's aggressive approach, albeit with a bit less polish. Backed by a glitzy ownership group that reads like a red carpet guest list featuring Eva Longoria, Wrexham's Hollywood duo Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, ex-Germany star Mesut Ozil, former NBA forward Shawn Marion, and MLB ace Justin Verlander, the club is finally turning celebrity buzz into footballing substance.

In what’s been their strongest campaign since foreign investors came aboard in 2021, Necaxa fired in 36 goals and locked down a fifth-place finish. Much of that credit goes to Nicolás Larcamon, who’s made an instant impact in his debut season at the helm, steering the team to 10 wins and into the playoff spotlight.

The two sides are no strangers. They squared off in Clausura league play on March 1, when Tigres snatched a 2-1 win on Necaxa's turf, the same ground where this quarterfinal series kicks off. That result added to Tigres' recent dominance in the head-to-head, including a 5-2 rout in April and a 1-0 win in July. Necaxa haven't beaten Tigres since April 2022, making this an uphill climb for the underdogs.

The last time these two met in the playoffs was during the 2022 Apertura Round of 16.

Necaxa team news

Necaxa are near full strength. Their only injury concern is Agustin Oliveros, who remains a question mark as he continues recovering from a leg issue picked up in early March. Barring surprises, coach Nicolas Larcamon is expected to field an unchanged XI from their previous outing.

Tigres team news

Star striker Andre-Pierre Gignac is touch-and-go with a leg injury and will face a late fitness test. Javier Aquino and Rafael Guerrero are also being monitored after ankle injuries, though both are nearing full recovery.

On the sidelines, Guido Pizarro — recently retired and now the Tigres head coach — won’t be allowed on the bench for the first leg. He’s serving the final match of a three-game suspension picked up during the Clásico Regio on Matchday 15.

There is some good news on the injury front for Tigres: attacker Ozziel Herrera and midfield anchor Rafael Carioca are back in the fold after missing time — Carioca sidelined due to a mouth infection. Creative maestro Juan Brunetta remains the engine of this Tigres team, leading the squad in both goals (6) and assists (3).

