How to watch today's Necaxa vs Tigres Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Necaxa and Tigres, as well as kick-off time and team news.

One of the biggest surprises in the current Liga MX campaign has been Necaxa, a side that few expected to be in the playoff conversation but has thrived under Nicolas Larcamon's tactical blueprint. A key factor behind their success has been the red-hot form of Diber Cambindo, who leads the league's scoring charts with nine goals.

Next up, Necaxa faces a stern test against Tigres UANL on Saturday, a clash that could prove pivotal, with just two points separating the two sides in the playoff race. However, Los Rayos boast the second-most potent attack in the league, having found the net 21 times, making them slight favorites to take all three points and continue their push for the summit.

Meanwhile, Tigres UANL has struggled with inconsistency, a concern that became more glaring after back-to-back defeats against León and Juárez, where they failed to register a single goal. Frustration is mounting among supporters, but there's a silver lining—André-Pierre Gignac is expected to return for this crucial showdown.

As it stands, Club Necaxa sits fourth in the Primera División with 18 points from nine matches, while Tigres UANL holds sixth place with 16 points, tallying five wins, one draw, and three losses.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Necaxa vs Tigres online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Liga MX match between Necaxa and Tigres will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), DirecTV Stream, Univision and ViX (with Sling TV).

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Necaxa vs Tigres kick-off time

Liga MX - Clausura Estadio Victoria

The Liga MX match between Necaxa and Tigres will be played at Estadio Victoria in Aguascalientes, Mexico.

It will kick off at 3:00 pm PT / 6:00 pm ET on Saturday, March 1, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Necaxa team news

After nine rounds, Necaxa has established itself as one of the most lethal attacking forces in Liga MX, racking up 21 goals in as many games—second only to Toluca, who have netted 22. That impressive tally translates to over two goals per match, highlighting their offensive firepower.

Colombian forward Diber Cambindo is enjoying his most prolific campaign in Liga MX, having found the back of the net nine times in as many matches. With his scoring touch at an all-time high, he'll be eager to extend his hot streak and add to his impressive tally in this crucial showdown.

Tigres team news

On the defensive front, Joaquim Pereira has been a rock at the back for Tigres UANL, proving to be one of the most consistent performers in the first half of the season. The Brazilian center-back's composure and leadership will be pivotal in Saturday's showdown against Necaxa.

With Romulo Zwarg and Fernando Gorriaran sidelined due to injuries, Guido Pizarro has stepped up as the key stabilizer in Tigres' midfield. However, an ongoing issue in the squad has been the lack of a true No. 9. In their search for solutions, Veljko Paunovic deployed Juan Brunetta as a false nine—a role in which he looked out of place. If Tigres hopes to see him at his best again, the Serbian manager will need to restore him to his natural position.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links