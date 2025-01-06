How to watch today's Necaxa vs CD Guadalajara Liga MX Femenil game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX Femenil match between Necaxa and CD Guadalajara Chivas, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The countdown is nearly over as Guadalajara gears up for their Liga MX Femenil return, set to kick off the Clausura 2025 campaign against Necaxa with a fresh approach under the leadership of head coach Antonio Contreras.

Entering their 16th season in the league, the Rojiblancas are poised to be one of the standout contenders in the competition. Chivas Femenil will face Necaxa in their opening clash, a matchup that will mark the 19th chapter in this growing rivalry. All eyes will be on Guadalajara as they aim to start their season on the right foot.

During the first half of the soccer year, Chivas amassed 30 points, finishing in sixth place and earning a spot in the Quarterfinals. Meanwhile, the Hydrocálidas endured a tough campaign, finishing at the bottom of the standings with just seven points.

For the first time ever, Chivas Femenil and Necaxa will square off in a Matchday 1 encounter. Guadalajara boasts an impressive record on opening day, remaining undefeated for the past 10 tournaments and securing victories in 14 of their 15 debuts in the Liga MX Femenil.

Historically, Chivas have kept a clean sheet in 13 of their 18 clashes against Necaxa. Notably, in their Clausura 2024 matchup, the Rojiblancas reached a milestone by netting the 500th goal in club history, courtesy of Dana Sandoval. That same game also saw Sandoval bag her first-ever Liga MX Femenil brace.

How to watch Necaxa vs CD Guadalajara Chivas online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Liga MX match between Necaxa and Chivas will be available to watch and stream online live through ViX (with Sling TV).

Necaxa vs CD Guadalajara Chivas kick-off time

The Liga MX match between Necaxa and Chivas will be played at Estadio Victoria in Aguascalientes, Mexico.

It will kick off at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT on Monday, January 6, in the US.

Team news & squads

Necaxa team news

The Centellas have also strengthened their roster by bringing in Samantha Calvillo and Fátima Bracamonte. They further reinforced their team by promoting five standout players from their Under-19 category, showcasing a commitment to developing young talent.

CD Guadalajara Chivas team news

CD Guadalajara Chivas enters this match with high expectations after a solid performance in the previous season, finishing sixth with 30 points in the regular season.

Guadalajara Femenil has bolstered their squad for the new semester with the acquisitions of Daniela Calderón, Bianca Mora, and Isabela Esquivias, aiming to add depth and quality to the team. Additionally, Amalia López has earned her place as a registered First Team player after proving her worth.

