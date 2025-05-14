How to watch today's Nashville SC vs New York Red Bulls MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Nashville SC vs New York Red Bulls, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Riding high after a dominant showing over the weekend, the New York Red Bulls will aim to string together back-to-back MLS wins for the first time in 2025 when they square off with a resurgent Nashville SC at Geodis Park on Wednesday night.

The Red Bulls steamrolled the LA Galaxy 7-0 at Sports Illustrated Stadium, matching their all-time single-game scoring record. That emphatic performance not only boosted morale in New York but also served as a measure of payback for their MLS Cup final heartbreak just six months ago, piling even more pressure on a struggling Galaxy squad this season.

Over in Music City, Nashville SC seem to have finally settled into BJ Callaghan's tactical groove. Since their MLS debut in 2020, Nashville built their reputation on a no-nonsense defence and leaned heavily on Hany Mukhtar's individual brilliance. Now, it looks like they’re evolving into a more balanced and cohesive unit.

How to watch Nashville SC vs New York Red Bulls online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Nashville SC vs New York Red Bulls kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Geodis Park

The match will be played at Geodis Park on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, with kick-off at 8:30 pm ET or 5:30 pm PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Nashville SC team news

Nashville SC were forced to shuffle the deck over the weekend, missing key names like Walker Zimmerman, who sat out with a head knock, while Taylor Washington, Tyler Boyd, and Maximus Ekk were all nursing knee problems. A thigh issue also sidelined Julian Gaines in their clash with Charlotte, a game that featured Bryan Acosta's first appearance for the club; he replaced Patrick Yazbek late in the second half.

Despite the setbacks, Hany Mukhtar wasted no time levelling the score just seconds after Liel Abada had put Charlotte ahead, and Sam Surridge fired home his sixth goal of the season, which turned out to be the match-winner.

New York Red Bulls team news

The Red Bulls also dealt with a few missing faces of their own. Serge Ngoma and Marcelo Morales were both ruled out with thigh strains, while Lewis Morgan and Roald Mitchell were sidelined due to knee injuries. A lingering hamstring problem kept Dylan Nealis out of the squad again.

Between the posts, Carlos Coronel was rock solid, notching his 40th MLS clean sheet with six saves against the Galaxy. Up front, it was a goal fest: Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Emil Forsberg each bagged a brace, while Cameron Harper and Dennis Gjengaar chipped in with one apiece. An unfortunate own goal from Miki Yamane capped off a forgettable night for LA.

