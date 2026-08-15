Major League Soccer - Game Week 19 15 Aug 2026 - 20:30 Geodis Park

Today's game between Nashville SC and Inter Miami CF will kick-off at Aug 15, 2026, 8:30 PM.

Nashville SC vs Inter Miami CF is available to watch live in the United States on Apple TV, which holds exclusive streaming rights to Major League Soccer. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Apple TV carries every MLS match as part of its standard subscription, priced at $12.99 per month or $99.99 per year. There is no separate Season Pass required. New subscribers can typically access a free trial period before committing. Watch live on Apple TV.

Nashville SC host Inter Miami CF at Geodis Park in a fixture that carries real weight at the top of the MLS Eastern Conference standings. Both clubs arrive with plenty to play for, and the atmosphere in Tennessee promises to reflect that.

Nashville come into this match in mixed form. BJ Callaghan's side returned from Leagues Cup with a 2-1 loss to Monterrey as their final group-stage result, a defeat that followed a 4-1 win over Atletico de San Luis. In MLS, they drew 2-2 with DC United and lost 1-0 to Orlando City before the cup break. The Boys in Gold have shown they can hurt teams when they are clicking, but consistency has been an issue.

Inter Miami arrive carrying the weight of a difficult few weeks. Angel Guillermo Hoyos's side were eliminated from the Leagues Cup at the group stage after losing 2-3 to Leon on August 12, a result that confirmed their exit from a competition in which they had been considered favorites. The Herons' Leagues Cup campaign ended in disappointment.

Overlaying all of that is the situation surrounding Lionel Messi. The Argentine returned to action against Leon following the death of his father, Jorge, but Hoyos has refused to confirm whether the captain will feature here. Messi has made clear that he will manage his own availability, and the club is respecting that process.

Nashville will sense an opportunity. Sitting first in the Eastern Conference, they can extend their advantage over a Miami side that is second in the same table. These are two of the best teams in the East, and the gap between them is slim.

For everything you need to know about how to watch Nashville SC vs Inter Miami CF live, including the TV channel, live stream, and kick-off time, read on.

How to watch Nashville SC vs Inter Miami CF with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Nashville SC head coach BJ Callaghan has not confirmed a probable lineup ahead of this fixture. No injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side, and updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Inter Miami CF manager Angel Guillermo Hoyos has similarly not released a confirmed squad list or projected XI. No injuries or suspensions have been provided for the visitors. The availability of Lionel Messi remains uncertain, with Hoyos declining to confirm whether the captain will feature.

Form

Nashville SC have recorded one win, one draw, and three losses from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-1 Leagues Cup defeat to Monterrey on August 13, which followed a 4-1 win over Atletico de San Luis on August 10. Earlier in the run, Nashville drew 2-2 with DC United in MLS and lost 1-0 to Orlando City. They also fell 0-1 to Leon in the Leagues Cup opener. Nashville scored seven goals and conceded five across those five fixtures.

Inter Miami have recorded two wins, one draw, and two losses from their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 2-3 Leagues Cup loss to Leon on August 12, which ended their tournament campaign. Before that, Miami lost 1-2 to Monterrey and beat Atletico de San Luis 4-2 in the Leagues Cup. In MLS, they drew 2-2 with Columbus Crew and won 0-1 away at CF Montreal. The Herons have scored nine goals across those five games but have conceded in each one.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these clubs came in the CONCACAF Champions Cup on March 18, 2026, when Inter Miami and Nashville drew 1-1. That followed a 0-0 draw at Geodis Park in the first leg on March 11. In MLS, Inter Miami beat Nashville 4-0 on November 9, 2025, while Nashville won 2-1 at home on November 1, 2025. Across the last five meetings, Inter Miami have won two, Nashville have won one, and two matches have ended level.

Standings

In the MLS Eastern Conference, Nashville SC currently sit first while Inter Miami CF are second.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Nashville SC vs Inter Miami CF today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: