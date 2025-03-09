How to watch today's Napoli vs Fiorentina Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Napoli and Fiorentina, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Desperate to close the gap in the Serie A title chase, second-placed Napoli play host to Fiorentina at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on Sunday.

The Partenopei trail Inter in the standings, but their Scudetto hopes hinge on a swift turnaround in form. Napoli have failed to win any of their last five league outings, though four of those ended in draws. Prior to that slump, they had strung together an impressive seven-game winning streak in Serie A.

Fiorentina, however, have endured an even rougher patch, losing four of their last five matches across all competitions. That run includes a narrow 3-2 defeat to Panathinaikos in Greece during the first leg of their UEFA Europa League last-16 tie.

Given the extra rest Napoli have had in comparison, coupled with home advantage and a superior league position, they will expect nothing less than three points.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch SSC Napoli vs Fiorentina online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Serie A match between Napoli and Fiorentina will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for the free-trial), Fubo, DirecTV Stream, FOX Deportes and CBS Sports Network.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

SSC Napoli vs Fiorentina kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A Diego Armando Maradona

The Serie A match between Napoli and Fiorentina will be played at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Naples, Italy.

It will kick off at 7:00 am PT / 10:00 am ET on Sunday, March 9, in the US.

Team news & squads

SSC Napoli team news

A calf injury to Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa has opened the door for AFC Bournemouth loanee Philip Billing to slot into the midfield, while David Neres' absence forced Antonio Conte to tweak his setup, shifting from a 4-3-3 to a back-three system.

Fiorentina team news

Meanwhile, Fiorentina must navigate a couple of key suspensions, with Rolando Mandragora and Nicolo Zaniolo unavailable for selection. There are also lingering concerns over Michael Folorunsho and Moise Kean, whose fitness remains in question ahead of the trip to Naples.

