How to watch today's Napoli vs AC Milan Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between SSC Napoli and AC Milan, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Two Serie A giants are set to collide at Stadio Maradona on Sunday, as Napoli, still in the title race, welcome AC Milan, who are pushing for a top-four finish.

Antonio Conte continues to be linked with a summer switch to Juventus, but for now, Napoli are looking to close out a solid campaign, despite inconsistent performances and a recent dip in form.

AC Milan, meanwhile, have shown promise under Sergio Conceicao, who took charge at the start of the year. His tenure began with an impressive Supercoppa Italiana triumph, where Milan came from behind to beat Juventus and Inter in back-to-back matches.

SSC Napoli vs AC Milan kick-off time

The Serie A match between Napoli and AC Milan will be played at Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in Naples, Italy.

It will kick off at 11:45 am PT/2:45 pm ET on Sunday, March 30, in the US.

SSC Napoli team news

While David Neres has returned to full training, Napoli's switch to a 3-5-2 system—a necessity after Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's departure and his replacement's injury—is unlikely to be reversed. That means Giacomo Raspadori is expected to partner Romelu Lukaku, who boasts an impressive record against Milan, with eight goal involvements in 818 minutes of action against the Rossoneri.

In midfield, Frank Anguissa, recently back from injury, is set to replace Billy Gilmour alongside Stanislav Lobotka, having made a substitute appearance in Venice last time out.

AC Milan team news

For Milan, Alessandro Florenzi and Ruben Loftus-Cheek have recovered, leaving Emerson Royal as the only absentee due to injury, while Yunus Musah is unavailable due to suspension.

Up front, Santiago Gimenez and Tammy Abraham are in contention for a starting role, but USMNT star Christian Pulisic is a certainty on the wing.

