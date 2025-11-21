How to watch today's Morocco U17 vs Brazil U17 World Cup U17 game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Morocco U17 side has punched its ticket to the quarter-finals of the FIFA U17 World Cup 2025, setting up a heavyweight showdown with Brazil on Friday in Doha.

Morocco's U17s have ridden a true roller-coaster to reach the last eight, mixing bruising setbacks with historic highs. The Atlas Cubs stumbled early in the group stage, suffering heavy defeats to Portugal and Japan, but they also produced a headline-grabbing 16–0 demolition of New Caledonia. That wild ride was enough to carry them into the Round of 32, where they held their nerve against the United States, edging through on penalties after a tense 1–1 draw.

Their momentum carried into the Round of 16, setting up a fiery rematch of the 2023 U-17 AFCON final against Mali. This time, Morocco flipped the script. A spirited performance, highlighted by goals from Ziyad Baha and Ismail El Aoud, powered them to a thrilling 3–2 victory and sealed the nation's first quarterfinal berth in over a decade.

Brazil arrive at this stage as one of the tournament’s heavyweights, having stormed through the group phase with statement wins, including a resounding 5-0 victory over Mexico. Their Round of 16 clash with France was one of the most dramatic ties of the competition. After a cagey 1–1 stalemate, the young Selecao showcased their trademark composure, sealing a 4–3 win in the shootout. Now the five-time U17 world champions look to lean on their deep attacking arsenal and big-stage pedigree as they chase yet another deep run in this competition.

Morocco U17 vs Brazil U17 kick-off time

The U17 World Cup match between Mexico and Brazil will be played at Aspire Zone in Doha, Qatar.

It will kick off at 7:45 am PT / 10:45 am ET on Friday, November 21, in the US.

Team news & squads

Morocco U17 team news

Morocco enter this heavyweight U17 clash riding a wave of momentum. The North Africans outlasted the United States in a dramatic shootout (4-3 on pens) before dispatching Mali 2-0 in the quarterfinals, continuing what has been an eye-catching run through the tournament.

Now, they may receive a major boost. According to reports, midfield engine Abdellah Ouazane, who missed the Mali match due to health concerns, is expected to return to the starting lineup. His comeback would be massive for a Moroccan side that has already shown resilience, structure, and a knack for rising to the occasion. The Atlas Cubs will also miss defender Ilyas Hadaoui, who is suspended after two yellow cards.

Brazil U17 team news

Brazil's firepower at this U-17 World Cup has been their calling card, and it starts with Dell, who has bagged three goals in as many matches to lead the Seleção in scoring. Ruan Pablo has chipped in with two strikes of his own, showcasing a real poacher's instinct inside the penalty area, while midfielder Felipe Morais has also notched a pair, proof that Brazil's threats don't stop at the front line.

Playmaker Angelo Candido has been the team's creative spark, supplying two assists in three outings, with Kayke Santos and Ze Lucas each adding one more to the tally. At the back, towering center-half Vitor Hugo isn't just there to defend, he's already found the net once and remains a major weapon on set pieces. With pace up top, imagination in midfield, and muscle in the air, Brazil can hurt opponents from just about every angle and will punish even the slightest lapse.

