How to watch the Serie A match between Monza and Inter, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Following a commanding start to their title defense, reigning Serie A champions Inter Milan are back in action after the international break as they take on Monza on Sunday.

After kicking off their Scudetto defense with a draw in Genoa, Inter Milan shifted into high gear over their next two fixtures before the international break took over.

Just a week after a solid 2-0 victory against Lecce, the Nerazzurri surged to an early two-goal advantage against Atalanta at San Siro. A second-half double from French striker Marcus Thuram sealed a surprisingly easy 4-0 triumph.

Monza are still in search of their first victory in the 2024-25 Serie A campaign, and their recent form against teams from Lombardy hasn’t helped their cause. The Biancorossi have been on the losing end in six of their last seven matches against regional rivals. The only bright spot came with a surprising win over AC Milan back in February.

Monza vs Inter kick-off time

Date: Sunday, September 15, 2024 Kick-off time: 2:45 pm ET/ 11:45 pm PT Venue: U-Power Stadium

The match will be played at the U-Power Stadium in Monza, Italy on Sunday, September 15, with kick-off at 2:45 pm ET/ 11:45 am PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Monza team news

Monza will continue to miss goalkeeper Alessio Cragno, who is out with a shoulder injury, as well as wing-back Patrick Ciurria, sidelined by a knee issue. The availability of Dany Mota remains uncertain.

With Mota unlikely to feature from the start, Alessandro Nesta is expected to deploy Gianluca Caprari and former Milan forward Daniel Maldini alongside main striker Milan Djuric.

Maldini boasts the best minutes-per-goal ratio for the Biancorossi in 2024, scoring every 107 minutes, and will be especially motivated to make an impact on Sunday. Meanwhile, Djuric is still searching for his first goal against Inter in Serie A, having gone goalless in 448 minutes against them.

Monza possible XI: Turati; Izzo, Mari, Carboni; Pereira, Bondo, Pessina, Kyriakopoulos; Maldini, Caprari; Petagna

Position Players Goalkeepers: Turati, Cragno, Pizzignacco, Mazza Defenders: Marí, D'Ambrosio, Izzo, Birindelli, Pereira, Carboni, Caldirola Midfielders: Forson, Sensi, Pessina, Gagliardini, Kyriakopoulos, Bondo, Bianco, Valoti Forwards: Maldini, Mota, Đurić, Caprari, Petagna, Marić, Vignato, Ciurria, Diaw

Inter team news

Inter boss Simone Inzaghi is set to have Davide Frattesi and Stefan de Vrij available again, both having recovered from thigh injuries. As he looks to manage his squad ahead of a busy European week and a return to Milan, Inzaghi might consider some rotations.

Inter captain Lautaro Martinez, who has been with the Argentina squad for the past two weeks, could be given a rest. This opens the door for Marko Arnautovic and Mehdi Taremi to join Marcus Thuram in the attack. Taremi, in particular, has been in sensational form, netting four goals in his first three league appearances this season.

Following his absence from Italy's UEFA Nations League matches due to planned sinus surgery, Nicolo Barella is expected to be back in action this weekend. The only confirmed absentee for the visitors is Canada’s Tajon Buchanan.

Inter Milan possible XI: Sommer; Pavard, Acerbi, Augusto; Darmian, Barella, Calhanoglu, Frattesi, Dimarco; Thuram, Taremi

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sommer, Di Gennaro, Martinez Defenders: Acerbi, Pavard, Augusto, Bisseck, Dimarco, Darmian, Bastoni Midfielders: Dumfries, Frattesi, Calhanoglu, Asllani, Mkhitaryan, Barella Forwards: Arnautovic, Thuram, Correa, Martinez

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 14/01/24 Monza 1-5 Inter Serie A 20/08/23 Inter 2-0 Monza Serie A 16/04/23 Inter 0-1 Monza Serie A 08/01/23 Monza 2-2 Inter Serie A 13/11/20 Inter 1-0 Monza Club Friendly Games

