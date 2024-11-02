How to watch today's Monza vs AC Milan Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Monza and AC Milan, as well as kick-off time and team news.

AC Milan find themselves eager to rebound from a midweek setback that left them trailing the Serie A leaders by 11 points. Their next chance to recover comes with a short trip to face Monza on Saturday.

Both teams' defensive frailties could mean a high-scoring encounter. Monza has endured a challenging start, managing only one victory in their opening 10 matches. Sitting precariously above the relegation zone solely on goal difference, they still have time to salvage their season but need to tighten up defensively. Alessandro Nesta’s men were repeatedly breached in their 2-0 loss to Atalanta midweek, highlighting their defensive vulnerabilities with just one clean sheet in the past nine games.

Meanwhile, AC Milan's form has been erratic as well, heading into Saturday's match with two wins and three defeats in their last five outings across all competitions. Following their 2-0 home loss to Napoli, Paulo Fonseca’s squad has now slid to eighth in the standings. Offensively, AC Milan has been strong, with Christian Pulisic consistently looking sharp in attack. However, their aggressive play has left them exposed defensively, with Milan still in search of their first away clean sheet this season.

Monza vs AC Milan kick-off time

Date: Saturday, November 2, 2024 Kick-off time: 3:45 pm ET/ 12:45 pm PT Venue: U-Power Stadium

The Serie A match between Monza and AC Milan will be played at U-Power Stadium in Monza, Italy.

It will kick off at 3:45 pm ET/ 12:45 pm PT on Sunday, November 2, in the US.

Team news & squads

Monza team news

Monza will face AC Milan this weekend while managing several key absences. Midfielder Stefano Sensi remains sidelined with an injury, and Papu Gomez is suspended due to a doping-related ban.

Additionally, a few players are uncertain for Saturday's encounter. Alessio Cragno, Samuele Birindelli, Roberto Gagliardini, and Andrea Petagna are all doubtful for selection. However, forward Dany Mota has been in fine form lately, netting four goals across his last six appearances, offering Monza some much-needed firepower.

Monza possible XI: Turati; Izzo, Mari, Carboni; Pereira, Pessina, Bondo, Kyriakopoulos; Mota, Maldini; Djuric

Position Players Goalkeepers: Pizzignacco, Turati, Mazza Defenders: Izzo, Caldirola, Pereira, Mari, D'Ambrosio, Carboni Midfielders: Sensi, Valoti, Pessina, Bondo, Bianco, Kyriakopoulos Forwards: Caprari, Djuric, Maldini, Diaw, Forson, Maric, Petagna

AC Milan team news

AC Milan will welcome back the likes of Theo Hernandez and Tijjani Reijnders this weekend, both of whom missed the midweek fixture due to suspension. Their return means Filippo Terracciano and Yunus Musah are likely to step down from the starting lineup.

With Tammy Abraham and Luka Jovic still recovering, Alvaro Morata is set to spearhead Milan’s attack, with Christian Pulisic expected to shake off a recent illness in time to support him. The left-wing spot remains up for debate, as Rafael Leao could be reintroduced, though Noah Okafor may retain his place after recent performances.

Long-term injuries continue to sideline Ismael Bennacer and Alessandro Florenzi until next year. Meanwhile, Monza will be without Samuele Birindelli, Alessio Cragno, and Stefano Sensi due to injuries, though Warren Bondo returns from suspension.

AC Milan possible XI: Maignan; Emerson, Tomori, Thiaw, Hernandez; Fofana, Reijnders; Chukwueze, Pulisic, Leao; Morata

Position Players Goalkeepers: Maignan, Torriani Defenders: Hernandez, Jimenez, Emerson, Tomori, Pavlovic, Gabbia, Terracciano Midfielders: Loftus-Cheek, Reijnders, Zeroli, Fofana, Musah, Pulisic Forwards: Morata, Jovic, Leao, Okafor, Chukwueze, Abraham

Head-to-Head Record

Date Game Competition 08/14/24 Milan 3-1 Monza Club Friendly Games 02/19/24 Monza 4-2 Milan Serie A 12/17/23 Milan 3-0 Monza Serie A 08/09/23 Monza 1 (5) - 1 (6) Milan Club Friendly Games 02/18/23 Monza 0-1 Milan Serie A

