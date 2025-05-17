How to watch today's Montreal vs Toronto MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and Canadian Classique start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between CF Montreal and Toronto FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Rivalry Week in MLS brings a fiery all-Canadian showdown as two struggling Eastern Conference sides, CF Montreal and Toronto FC, lock horns in a bid to break free from the basement of the table.

It's been a rocky road for Montreal, who sit dead last with just seven points from 13 outings. However, there are signs of life in Laurent Courtois' camp; they've picked up four points in their last two fixtures, including a gutsy 1-0 win away to NYCFC and a 1-1 home draw against the reigning champs, Columbus Crew.

Toronto, just one rung above their rivals with 10 points, have been equally inconsistent. After seeing off D.C. United 2-0, Robin Fraser's men stumbled midweek, falling 1-0 at home to FC Cincinnati. The TFC boss has warned his side to brace for a physical encounter at Stade Saputo, where recent form and bragging rights will be on the line.

CF Montreal vs Toronto FC kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Saputo Stadium

The MLS match between CF Montreal and Toronto FC will be played at the Saputo Stadium in Montreal, Canada.

It will kick off at 2:30 pm ET / 11:30 am PT on Saturday, May 17, in the United States (US).

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

CF Montreal team news

Montreal were missing several key pieces during their clash with Columbus. Hennadiy Synchuk and Bryce Duke sat out with lower-body knocks, Dominik Yankov was sidelined by a groin issue, and George Campbell was dealing with a sore thigh.

Still, Luca Petrasso gave them a first-half lead against his former club before Jacen Russell-Rowe, playing against his fellow Canadians, drew things level in the second half.

Toronto FC team news

Toronto had their own injury woes in Wednesday's loss. Markus Cimermancic, Henry Wingo, Richie Laryea, Deandre Kerr, and Nicksoen Gomis were all unavailable with lower-body problems, while captain Jonathan Osorio remained out due to an upper-body issue.

That said, Federico Bernardeschi has a personal vendetta against Montreal; the Italian playmaker has netted six goals against them, including a memorable hat trick at BMO Field last season. Keeper Sean Johnson also enjoyed a clean sheet the last time TFC visited Montréal, with Laryea bagging the game-winner in a tight 1-0 affair.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

