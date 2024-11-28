How to watch today's Monterrey vs Pumas UNAM Liga MX Apertura quarter-final: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Monterrey and Club Universidad Nacional, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Monterrey and Pumas will face off in the first leg of the Liga MX Apertura quarter-finals at Estadio BBVA on Thursday.

There was little to separate Pumas and Monterrey in the regular season, with the two teams finishing fourth and fifth, respectively. Both sides will leave no stone unturned as they vie for a place in the next round of the Liguilla, but Pumas appear to hold a slight advantage heading into this encounter.

Pumas have been one of the most resolute teams in recent months, suffering just one defeat in their last nine outings since September. Their defensive resilience is evident in their record, conceding the second-fewest goals during the regular season, only one more than league leaders Cruz Azul. However, their struggles in front of goal remain a concern. Among the eight teams in the playoffs, Pumas boast the lowest goal tally, with just 21 strikes. Cesar Huerta has been their top scorer, but his return of five goals highlights their lack of firepower.

Monterrey, on the other hand, endured an up-and-down regular season. A heavy 4-0 defeat to Cruz Azul marked a low point, though their thrilling 4-2 victory in the Clásico Norteno offered a significant morale boost. However, Martin Demichelis' side found it tough to perform against fellow quarterfinalists, securing only one win alongside two draws and four losses in those clashes.

Their meetings with Pumas were particularly tight, including a goalless stalemate in late October and a penalty shootout loss in the Leagues Cup following a 1-1 draw in regular time. Monterrey must overcome these hurdles to outwit a determined Pumas squad and keep their playoff hopes alive.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Monterrey vs Pumas kick-off time

Liga MX - Apertura Playoff Estadio BBVA

The Liga MX Apertura quarter-final match between Monterrey and Pumas will be played at Estadio BBVA in Guadalupe, Mexico.

It will kick off at 10:10 pm ET / 7:10 pm PT on Thursday, November 28, in the US.

Team news & squads

Monterrey team news

With Esteban Andrada sidelined for two months following surgery, Luis Cardenas will step up as Monterrey's starting goalkeeper. On the attacking end, Jesus Corona is expected to feature in the starting lineup after Lucas Ocampos received a red card in the previous match. Having spent time on the bench in recent fixtures, Corona now has a prime opportunity to showcase his abilities and cement his place in the team.

Meanwhile, German Berterame, who is usually the focal point of the Rayados' attack, has seen his scoring form dip in recent outings. However, if he can rediscover his touch, he could prove to be a game-changer for Monterrey’s offensive efforts.

Pumas UNAM team news

Mexican goalkeeper Julio Gonzalez and Argentine centre-back Lisandro Magallan are set to return for Pumas ahead of the quarterfinals, reinforcing two vital positions for the feline squad. Magallan, in particular, will bring added leadership as the team's captain, a role he has embraced effectively.

Both players had been sidelined for nearly a month, working on their recovery away from the main group. However, on Monday, they rejoined team training, making them available for selection against La Pandilla. This development means the Mexico City side will approach their clash with a fully fit squad, in contrast to their opponents from the Sultana del Norte.

