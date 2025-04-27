How to watch today's Monterrey vs Pachuca Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Monterrey and Pachuca, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Monterrey heads into Sunday's play-in clash on a high, having bounced back in style after their bitter derby loss at the Estadio Universitario.

The Rayados stitched together back-to-back wins over two Liga MX heavyweights already locked into the quarterfinals — edging América 1-0 and blanking León 2-0, while keeping clean sheets in both outings. Veteran defender Sergio Ramos delivered a standout performance in the victory over León.

Still, despite the strong finish, Monterrey fell just short of clinching an automatic quarterfinal berth, ending the Clausura regular season in seventh. However, they’ll enjoy home-field advantage when they welcome Pachuca to BBVA Stadium for their do-or-die showdown.

Whoever emerges victorious between Monterrey and Pachuca will book a date with powerhouse América. The loser, though, will have one more lifeline against the winner of the Juarez-Pumas matchup.

Pachuca, a side well-versed in playoff scraps, won't make it easy. Although they fumbled a big chance by falling to San Luis on Matchday 17, the unpredictable nature of knockout soccer looms large. Adding to the intrigue, Pachuca pulled off a 3-2 triumph the last time they visited BBVA Stadium — a reminder that anything can happen over 90 minutes.

Monterrey vs Pachuca kick-off time

The Liga MX match between Monterrey and Pachuca will be played at Estadio BBVA in Guadalupe, Mexico.

It will kick off at 6:30 pm PT / 9:30 pm ET on Sunday, April 27, 2025, in the US.

Team news & squads

Monterrey team news

It’s been anything but smooth sailing for Monterrey, a star-studded side that often struggled to shut the door on games. Yet, despite whispers of locker-room drama under Martín Demichelis, the Rayados deserve credit for grinding out three wins in their final four matches to punch their playoff ticket.

Maybe it's the daily influence of heavyweights like Sergio Ramos, Sergio Canales, Lucas Ocampos, Hector Moreno, and Oliver Torres, but this squad has developed a real edge. They're also no slouches when it comes to regaining possession high up the pitch.

All eyes will be fixed on Canales, provided he's fit enough to feature. Initially sidelined after a bizarre injury involving a broken glass door amid rumors of a bust-up with Demichelis, Monterrey later revealed he also picked up a muscle problem that's kept him out of action. Still the team's top contributor with six goals and six assists, Canales' potential return could be a huge boost for the hosts.

Pachuca team news

Under head coach Guillermo Almada, Pachuca once again led Liga MX in minutes handed to players under 24, a nod to the league's rules requiring minimum usage of players born after 2001. But that youth movement came with growing pains, as the Tuzos stumbled to a sluggish finish with a home draw and a 2-1 defeat to Atletico de San Luis in the final week.

Now facing Monterrey in the play-in round, the stage is set for a captivating showdown: some of Mexico's brightest young prospects squaring off against a Monterrey squad loaded with seasoned stars. True to form, Pachuca continues to be a talent factory, consistently unveiling new gems during playoff pushes. This time, keep an eye on Elias Montiel, a 19-year-old midfielder who's racked up 14 appearances in 2025 and looks poised for a breakout moment.

Part of Pachuca's formula for success has always been pairing their up-and-comers with savvy veterans who fully embrace the club's vision. Leading that charge is none other than Venezuelan striker Salomon Rondon, whose nine goals and three assists this season have made him a nightmare matchup for any defense he faces.

