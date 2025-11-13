How to watch today's Moldova vs Italy World Cup 2026 qualification game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Moldova will be looking to salvage some pride when they welcome Italy to Chisinau this Thursday, even if the damage from their qualifying campaign is already long done.

Not too long ago, this was a team that stunned Europe with that famous win over Poland during UEFA Euro 2024 qualification.

But since then, the spark has faded badly. The Moldovans arrive for this one after a 1-1 draw against Estonia in Tallinn, a result that only stretches their winless run to nine straight matches. Their last victory came a full year ago against Andorra. The slide has been steep and undeniable.

On the opposite side stand Italy, guided by Gennaro Gattuso, whose intensity alone could power a small city. The Azzurri have clawed their way back into the qualification picture, but they still need something absolutely massive to truly flip the table. They must beat Moldova by four goals to take full control of their fate. Three could be enough, but only if they dramatically swing the goal difference in their favor. This match is less about opponent quality and more about Italy showing ruthlessness.



Moldova vs Italy kick-off time

The World Cup Qualification match between Moldova and Italy will be played at Zimbru Stadium in Chisinau, Moldova.

It will kick off at 11:45 am PT / 2:45 pm ET on Thursday, November 13, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions 18 N. Barella

Moldova team news

This World Cup qualifying run was always going to feel like climbing a mountain in sandals for Moldova, and the campaign has unfolded as expected. There is still the faintest sliver of hope via the play-offs, but Lilian Popescu's side sit bottom of Group I with just a single point to show for their trouble.

The lowest moment came in September, when they were taken apart 11-1 by Norway. That result could have crushed them completely, but to their credit, the response in October had some fight. They pushed Romania in a friendly before sharing the spoils in a 1-1 draw with Estonia.

This next assignment is far tougher. Moldova will likely stick with a 5-3-2 once again. Their key forward Ion Nicolaescu should return after missing the match in Tallinn. Midfielder Nichita Motpan remains unavailable due to injury, which leaves them thinner in the middle than they would like.

Italy team news

Italy arrive in Chisinau with momentum. Under Gennaro Gattuso, they followed a 3-1 win over Estonia by beating Israel 3-0. The performance still left room for improvement, but they did well to funnel chances toward Mateo Retegui, who fired off five of Italy's 16 shots.

Gattuso continues to tinker with his squad. Seven players from the October camp have not been recalled. Leonardo Spinazzola and Moise Kean are both injured. Nicolo Barella sits out through suspension after picking up a yellow card last time out.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

