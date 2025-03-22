How to watch today's Minnesota United vs LA Galaxy MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Minnesota United and LA Galaxy, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Los Angeles Galaxy head to Minnesota this Saturday, still chasing their first victory of the MLS season.

After kicking off the campaign with a narrow 1-0 loss to Los Angeles FC, Minnesota United have turned things around in style, securing two wins and a draw in their last three outings. Their resurgence has propelled them to fourth place in the Western Conference with seven points, and with their impressive home record, they'll fancy their chances of extending their unbeaten run.

On the flip side, LA Galaxy have struggled to get out of first gear. A 1-1 draw with Portland Timbers finally put a point on the board, but the five-time MLS Cup winners have endured a torrid start, winning just one of their last six matches in all competitions (D1, L4). They sit rock bottom in the Western Conference and have conceded a league-high eight goals—a statistic that underscores their defensive frailties.

Minnesota United vs LA Galaxy kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Allianz Field

The MLS match between Minnesota United and LA Galaxy will be played at Allianz Field in Saint Paul, Minnesota, US.

It will kick off at 4:30 pm ET / 1:30 pm PT on Saturday, March 22, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Minnesota United team news

Minnesota United will have to navigate this clash without several key players. Kipp Keller remains sidelined with a thigh injury, while Joseph Rosales continues to recover from a muscle problem.

To make matters worse, Tani Oluwaseyi, who has already netted twice this season, and Robin Lod are away on international duty with Canada and Finland, respectively. That leaves Kelvin Yeboah as the likely focal point in attack.

Defensive stalwart Michael Boxall (New Zealand), Carlos Harvey (Panama), and first-choice goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair (Canada) are also representing their national teams.

LA Galaxy team news

For LA Galaxy, Lucas Sanabria is still recovering from a collarbone injury, while Riqui Puig remains unavailable due to a knee problem. Joseph Paintsil and Mauricio Cuevas are also doubtful, with Paintsil nursing a groin issue and Cuevas sidelined by a hamstring strain.

Additionally, Harbor Miller is away with the USA U18 squad, while Ruben Ramos Jr. is representing the USA U20 team, further depleting Galaxy's options.

