+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Seattle Mariners v Minnesota TwinsGetty Images Sport
Stream Twins coverageStream ROOT Sports Network
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch Minnesota Twins vs Seattle Mariners MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the MLB game between the Minnesota Twins and the Seattle Mariners, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Seattle Mariners and Minnesota Twins are headed in very different directions as they square off, with the Mariners sitting at 41-38 and making waves in the AL West, while the Twins have stumbled to a 38-42 mark, trailing near the bottom of the AL Central.

Start a free 7-day Fubo trial
Sign Up Now

Minnesota finally halted their five-game skid with a 2-0 shutout victory on Wednesday night. The Mariners, meanwhile, have held their own away from home, posting a 21-19 record on the road this season. As for the Twins, despite dropping 11 of their last 13 games, they’ve managed a solid 21-17 mark at Target Field in 2025.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch this MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Minnesota Twins vs Seattle Mariners MLB game on TV & stream live online

  • National TV: MLB Network
  • Local TV Channel: MNNT, ROOT Sports NW
  • Streaming service: Fubo
Start a free 7-day Fubo trial
Sign Up Now

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

READ MORE: FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

TeamLocal NetworkStreaming Providers
Arizona DiamondbacksDBACKS.tvFubo, DirecTV Stream
Atlanta BravesFanDuel Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Baltimore OriolesMid-Atlantic Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Boston Red SoxNew England Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360
Chicago CubsMarquee Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Chicago White SoxNBC Sports ChicagoFubo, DirecTV Stream
Cincinnati RedsFanDuel Sports Network OhioFubo, DirecTV Stream
Cleveland GuardiansCLEGaurdains.TV, FanDuel Sports Network Great LakesFubo, DirecTV Stream
Colorado RockiesROCKIES.tv

DirecTV Stream

Detroit TigersFanDuel Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Houston AstrosSpace City Home NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Kansas City RoyalsFanDuel Sports Network Kansas CityFubo, DirecTV Stream
Los Angeles AngelsFanDuel Sports Network WestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Los Angeles DodgersSportsNet Los Angeles

DirecTV Stream

Miami MarlinsFanDuel Sports Network FloridaFubo, DirecTV Stream
Milwaukee BrewersFanDuel Sports Network WisconsinFubo, DirecTV Stream
Minnesota TwinsTwins.TV, FanDuel Sports Network NorthFubo, DirecTV Stream
New York MetsSportsNet New YorkFubo, DirecTV Stream
New York YankeesYES NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Oakland AthleticsNBC Sports CaliforniaFubo, DirecTV Stream
Philadelphia PhilliesNBC Sports Philadelphia

Fubo

Pittsburgh PiratesSportsNet PittsburghFubo, DirecTV Stream
San Diego PadresPadres.TVFubo, DirecTV Stream
San Francisco GiantsNBC Sports Bay AreaFubo, DirecTV Stream
Seattle MarinersROOT SportsFubo, DirecTV Stream
St Louis CardinalsFanDuel Sports Network MidwestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Tampa Bay RaysFanDuel Sports Network SunFubo, DirecTV Stream
Texas RangersVictory+, MLB.tv, SouthwestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Toronto Blue JaysSportnet (Canada)N/A
Washington NationalsMid-Atlantic Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream

Minnesota Twins vs Seattle Mariners: Date and First-Pitch time

The Minnesota Twins will take on the Seattle Mariners in an electrifying MLB game on Thursday, June 26, 2025 at 1:10 pm ET at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

DateThursday, June 26, 2025
First-Pitch Time1:10 pm ET/10:10 am PT
VenueTarget Field
LocationMinneapolis, Minnesota

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Minnesota Twins vs Seattle Mariners team news, injury reports & key players

Minnesota Twins team news

On the flip side, the Twins are trending the wrong way, with shaky pitching playing a big part in their slide. Simeon Woods-Richardson has had a tough go, surrendering 32 runs across 53.1 innings. His .489 expected slugging against and 12% barrel rate speak volumes — opponents are hitting him, and they’re hitting him hard.

It doesn’t help that the Minnesota offense hasn’t been much better. They’re putting up just 4.24 runs per game, and outside of Byron Buxton (.280/.346/.559, 17 homers), the lineup has been largely underwhelming. Kody Clemens and Trevor Larnach have chipped in with 19 combined homers and 173 total bases, but with only five hitters posting an OPS+ above league average, it’s a lineup that lacks depth — and punch.

Seattle Mariners team news

Seattle’s season has been filled with promise, and they’ve kept themselves in the divisional race despite some bumps in the rotation. Emerson Hancock gets the ball next, hoping to turn a corner after a rocky year. He’s been tagged for 40 earned runs over 66.1 innings, with hitters teeing off on him to the tune of a .293 expected batting average and a 5.13 expected ERA. Simply put, opposing bats haven’t had much trouble squaring him up.

Thankfully for Seattle, the offense has come to play. They’re averaging 4.67 runs per game and have racked up 31 runs over their last four outings. Cal Raleigh has been on fire, boasting a .281/.386/.667 slash line with 32 homers and 192 total bases. JP Crawford adds consistency at the top, slashing .284/.399/.388, while Randy Arozarena, Jorge Polanco, and Julio Rodriguez have brought the pop, combining for 22 home runs and 233 total bases. With production throughout the order, the Mariners are never out of a game.

Minnesota Twins vs Seattle Mariners head-to-head record

DateMatchScore
06/26/2025Minnesota Twins vs Seattle Mariners2–0
06/25/2025Minnesota Twins vs Seattle Mariners5–6
06/24/2025Minnesota Twins vs Seattle Mariners2–11
06/02/2025Seattle Mariners vs Minnesota Twins2–1
06/01/2025Seattle Mariners vs Minnesota Twins5–4
Advertisement

Want to go deeper? Ask

Beta