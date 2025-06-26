How to watch Minnesota Twins vs Seattle Mariners MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

The Seattle Mariners and Minnesota Twins are headed in very different directions as they square off, with the Mariners sitting at 41-38 and making waves in the AL West, while the Twins have stumbled to a 38-42 mark, trailing near the bottom of the AL Central.
Minnesota finally halted their five-game skid with a 2-0 shutout victory on Wednesday night. The Mariners, meanwhile, have held their own away from home, posting a 21-19 record on the road this season. As for the Twins, despite dropping 11 of their last 13 games, they’ve managed a solid 21-17 mark at Target Field in 2025.
Minnesota Twins vs Seattle Mariners MLB game
- National TV: MLB Network
- Local TV Channel: MNNT, ROOT Sports NW
Streaming service: Fubo
Minnesota Twins vs Seattle Mariners: Date and First-Pitch time
The Minnesota Twins will take on the Seattle Mariners in an electrifying MLB game on Thursday, June 26, 2025 at 1:10 pm ET at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
|Date
|Thursday, June 26, 2025
|First-Pitch Time
|1:10 pm ET/10:10 am PT
|Venue
|Target Field
|Location
|Minneapolis, Minnesota
Minnesota Twins vs Seattle Mariners team news, injury reports & key players
Minnesota Twins team news
On the flip side, the Twins are trending the wrong way, with shaky pitching playing a big part in their slide. Simeon Woods-Richardson has had a tough go, surrendering 32 runs across 53.1 innings. His .489 expected slugging against and 12% barrel rate speak volumes — opponents are hitting him, and they’re hitting him hard.
It doesn’t help that the Minnesota offense hasn’t been much better. They’re putting up just 4.24 runs per game, and outside of Byron Buxton (.280/.346/.559, 17 homers), the lineup has been largely underwhelming. Kody Clemens and Trevor Larnach have chipped in with 19 combined homers and 173 total bases, but with only five hitters posting an OPS+ above league average, it’s a lineup that lacks depth — and punch.
Seattle Mariners team news
Seattle’s season has been filled with promise, and they’ve kept themselves in the divisional race despite some bumps in the rotation. Emerson Hancock gets the ball next, hoping to turn a corner after a rocky year. He’s been tagged for 40 earned runs over 66.1 innings, with hitters teeing off on him to the tune of a .293 expected batting average and a 5.13 expected ERA. Simply put, opposing bats haven’t had much trouble squaring him up.
Thankfully for Seattle, the offense has come to play. They’re averaging 4.67 runs per game and have racked up 31 runs over their last four outings. Cal Raleigh has been on fire, boasting a .281/.386/.667 slash line with 32 homers and 192 total bases. JP Crawford adds consistency at the top, slashing .284/.399/.388, while Randy Arozarena, Jorge Polanco, and Julio Rodriguez have brought the pop, combining for 22 home runs and 233 total bases. With production throughout the order, the Mariners are never out of a game.
Minnesota Twins vs Seattle Mariners head-to-head record
|Date
|Match
|Score
|06/26/2025
|Minnesota Twins vs Seattle Mariners
|2–0
|06/25/2025
|Minnesota Twins vs Seattle Mariners
|5–6
|06/24/2025
|Minnesota Twins vs Seattle Mariners
|2–11
|06/02/2025
|Seattle Mariners vs Minnesota Twins
|2–1
|06/01/2025
|Seattle Mariners vs Minnesota Twins
|5–4