How to watch Minnesota Twins vs Baltimore Orioles MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Minnesota Twins and the Baltimore Orioles, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Minnesota Twins (21-20, 4th in the AL Central) hit the road to open a three-game set Tuesday at Camden Yards against the struggling Baltimore Orioles (15-24, 5th in the AL East).

The red-hot Twins enter this series riding an eight-game winning streak, having just completed a sweep of the San Francisco Giants with a dramatic 7-6 win on Sunday. After a day of rest on Monday, they’ll look to keep their momentum rolling. Despite the streak, Minnesota remains five games back in the division race.

Meanwhile, the Orioles bounced back with a 7-3 victory over the Los Angeles Angels to wrap up their West Coast swing, but they've dropped six of their last eight and sit 7.5 games behind the AL East leaders.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Minnesota Twins vs. the Baltimore Orioles MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Minnesota Twins vs Baltimore Orioles MLB game on TV & stream live online

Local TV Channel: MASN2 and MNNT

Streaming service: Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

Minnesota Twins vs Baltimore Orioles: Date and First-Pitch time

The Minnesota Twins will take on the Baltimore Orioles in an electrifying MLB game on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, at 6:35 pm ET/3:35 pm PT at Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland.

Date Tuesday, May 13, 2025 First-Pitch Time 6:35 pm ET/3:35 pm PT Venue Oriole Park at Camden Yards Location Baltimore, Maryland

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

Minnesota Twins vs Baltimore Orioles team news, injury reports & key players

Minnesota Twins team news

The Twins' winning streak masks some concerns at the plate. They're still looking to find their rhythm offensively, ranking 17th in runs scored (164), 20th in batting average (.238), 21st in OBP (.306), and 22nd in slugging (.373). Byron Buxton continues to be the main man in the lineup, pacing Minnesota in homers (9), RBI (26), and hits (39). Trevor Larnach follows with six home runs, and Ty France has chipped in with 21 RBI. The Twins have racked up 108 extra-base hits over 41 games.

On the mound, Minnesota's been far more reliable. They rank 5th in WHIP (1.16), 6th in ERA (3.32), and 14th in opponent batting average (.235). Bailey Ober leads the team with four wins, while Joe Ryan has been dominant with a 2.74 ERA and 54 strikeouts. On Tuesday, right-hander Simeon Woods Richardson gets the start, bringing a 2-2 record, 4.01 ERA, and 31 strikeouts into the matchup.

Baltimore Orioles team news

Baltimore's offense hasn't fared much better. They sit 24th in runs (147), 26th in OBP (.296), and 26th in batting average (.227), though their slugging percentage ranks a slightly more respectable 13th at .386. Ryan O’Hearn and Cedric Mullins share the team lead in home runs with seven apiece, while Mullins tops the RBI chart with 21. Adley Rutschman, despite his struggles at the plate (.203 average), has contributed four doubles, a triple, and four homers.

The real issue for the Orioles has been pitching. Their staff ranks 28th in both ERA (5.31) and WHIP (1.49), and dead last in opponent batting average at .277. Tomoyuki Sugano has been a rare bright spot, leading the starters with a 2.72 ERA and four wins. Charlie Morton leads the team in strikeouts with 30. Lefty Cade Povich will toe the rubber on Tuesday with a 1-3 record, 5.55 ERA, and 29 Ks, hoping to steady the ship against a surging Minnesota side.

