+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
San Francisco Giants v Minnesota TwinsGetty Images Sport
Watch live on Fubo (free-trial)
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch Minnesota Twins vs Baltimore Orioles MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the MLB game between the Minnesota Twins and the Baltimore Orioles, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Minnesota Twins (21-20, 4th in the AL Central) hit the road to open a three-game set Tuesday at Camden Yards against the struggling Baltimore Orioles (15-24, 5th in the AL East).

Watch Twins vs Orioles live on Fubo
Start a free Fubo trial today

The red-hot Twins enter this series riding an eight-game winning streak, having just completed a sweep of the San Francisco Giants with a dramatic 7-6 win on Sunday. After a day of rest on Monday, they’ll look to keep their momentum rolling. Despite the streak, Minnesota remains five games back in the division race.

Meanwhile, the Orioles bounced back with a 7-3 victory over the Los Angeles Angels to wrap up their West Coast swing, but they've dropped six of their last eight and sit 7.5 games behind the AL East leaders.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Minnesota Twins vs. the Baltimore Orioles MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Minnesota Twins vs Baltimore Orioles MLB game on TV & stream live online

  • Local TV Channel: MASN2 and MNNT
  • Streaming service: Fubo
Watch Twins vs Orioles live on Fubo
Start a free Fubo trial today

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

READ MORE: FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

Team

Local Network

Streaming Providers

Arizona Diamondbacks

DBACKS.tv

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Atlanta Braves

FanDuel Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Baltimore Orioles

Mid-Atlantic Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Boston Red Sox

New England Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360

Chicago Cubs

Marquee Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Chicago White Sox

NBC Sports Chicago

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Cincinnati Reds

FanDuel Sports Network Ohio

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Cleveland Guardians

CLEGaurdains.TV, FanDuel Sports Network Great Lakes

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Colorado Rockies

ROCKIES.tv

DirecTV Stream

Detroit Tigers

FanDuel Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Houston Astros

Space City Home Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Kansas City Royals

FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Los Angeles Angels

FanDuel Sports Network West

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Los Angeles Dodgers

SportsNet Los Angeles

DirecTV Stream

Miami Marlins

FanDuel Sports Network Florida

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Milwaukee Brewers

FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Minnesota Twins

Twins.TV, FanDuel Sports Network North

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

New York Mets

SportsNet New York

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

New York Yankees

YES Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Oakland Athletics

NBC Sports California

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Philadelphia Phillies

NBC Sports Philadelphia

Fubo

Pittsburgh Pirates

SportsNet Pittsburgh

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

San Diego Padres

Padres.TV

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

San Francisco Giants

NBC Sports Bay Area

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Seattle Mariners

ROOT Sports

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

St Louis Cardinals

FanDuel Sports Network Midwest

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Tampa Bay Rays

FanDuel Sports Network Sun

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Texas Rangers

Victory+, MLB.tv, Southwest

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Toronto Blue Jays

Sportnet (Canada)

N/A

Washington Nationals

Mid-Atlantic Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Minnesota Twins vs Baltimore Orioles: Date and First-Pitch time

The Minnesota Twins will take on the Baltimore Orioles in an electrifying MLB game on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, at 6:35 pm ET/3:35 pm PT at Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland.

Date

Tuesday, May 13, 2025

First-Pitch Time

6:35 pm ET/3:35 pm PT

Venue

Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Location

Baltimore, Maryland

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Minnesota Twins vs Baltimore Orioles team news, injury reports & key players

Minnesota Twins team news

The Twins' winning streak masks some concerns at the plate. They're still looking to find their rhythm offensively, ranking 17th in runs scored (164), 20th in batting average (.238), 21st in OBP (.306), and 22nd in slugging (.373). Byron Buxton continues to be the main man in the lineup, pacing Minnesota in homers (9), RBI (26), and hits (39). Trevor Larnach follows with six home runs, and Ty France has chipped in with 21 RBI. The Twins have racked up 108 extra-base hits over 41 games.

On the mound, Minnesota's been far more reliable. They rank 5th in WHIP (1.16), 6th in ERA (3.32), and 14th in opponent batting average (.235). Bailey Ober leads the team with four wins, while Joe Ryan has been dominant with a 2.74 ERA and 54 strikeouts. On Tuesday, right-hander Simeon Woods Richardson gets the start, bringing a 2-2 record, 4.01 ERA, and 31 strikeouts into the matchup.

Baltimore Orioles team news

Baltimore's offense hasn't fared much better. They sit 24th in runs (147), 26th in OBP (.296), and 26th in batting average (.227), though their slugging percentage ranks a slightly more respectable 13th at .386. Ryan O’Hearn and Cedric Mullins share the team lead in home runs with seven apiece, while Mullins tops the RBI chart with 21. Adley Rutschman, despite his struggles at the plate (.203 average), has contributed four doubles, a triple, and four homers.

The real issue for the Orioles has been pitching. Their staff ranks 28th in both ERA (5.31) and WHIP (1.49), and dead last in opponent batting average at .277. Tomoyuki Sugano has been a rare bright spot, leading the starters with a 2.72 ERA and four wins. Charlie Morton leads the team in strikeouts with 30. Lefty Cade Povich will toe the rubber on Tuesday with a 1-3 record, 5.55 ERA, and 29 Ks, hoping to steady the ship against a surging Minnesota side.

Minnesota Twins vs Baltimore Orioles head-to-head record

Date

Competition

Home Team

Away Team

Score

05/08/25

MLB

Minnesota Twins

Baltimore Orioles

5 – 2

05/08/25

MLB

Minnesota Twins

Baltimore Orioles

5 – 2

05/07/25

MLB

Minnesota Twins

Baltimore Orioles

9 – 1

03/15/25

ST

Baltimore Orioles

Minnesota Twins

10 – 0

03/09/25

ST

Baltimore Orioles

Minnesota Twins

4 – 3

Advertisement

Want to go deeper? Ask

Beta