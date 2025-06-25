How to watch Milwaukee Brewers vs Pittsburgh Pirates MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

The Milwaukee Brewers and rising star Jackson Chourio return to American Family Field on Wednesday to wrap up their series against Spencer Horwitz and the Pittsburgh Pirates.
The Pirates come into this one riding a wave of momentum after edging the Brewers 5-4 on Monday for their second win in a row. Though starter Braxton Ashcraft fired three scoreless frames and trimmed his ERA to a tidy 1.23, he didn’t factor into the decision. Right-hander Chase Shugart picked up the win, his fourth of the season, despite surrendering a run in 2.1 innings. David Bednar sealed the deal with his 11th save of 2025. The night belonged to Nick Gonzales, who went a perfect 5-for-5 at the plate with a pair of RBIs, while Tommy Pham added some fireworks with a home run.
Milwaukee saw its four-game winning streak snapped in the loss. Starter Chad Patrick gave the Crew five innings, allowing nine hits and four earned runs while striking out nine. The loss, however, fell to reliever Nick Mears, who gave up the go-ahead run in a single inning of relief. On the offensive side, Christian Yelich crushed his 15th homer of the year.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch this MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch Milwaukee Brewers vs Pittsburgh Pirates MLB game on TV & stream live online
- National TV: MLB Network
- Local TV Channel: FDSWI, SportsNet PT
- Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans.
Milwaukee Brewers vs Pittsburgh Pirates: Date and First-Pitch time
The Milwaukee Brewers will take on the Pittsburgh Pirates in an electrifying MLB game on Wednesday, June 25, 2025 at 2:10 pm ET at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
|Date
|Wednesday, June 25, 2025
|First-Pitch Time
|2:10 pm ET/11:10 am PT
|Venue
|American Family Field
|Location
|Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Milwaukee Brewers vs Pittsburgh Pirates team news, injury reports & key players
Milwaukee Brewers vs Pittsburgh Pirates head-to-head record
|Date
|Match
|Score
|06/25/2025
|Milwaukee Brewers vs Pittsburgh Pirates
|9–3
|06/24/2025
|Milwaukee Brewers vs Pittsburgh Pirates
|4–5
|05/25/2025
|Pittsburgh Pirates vs Milwaukee Brewers
|5–6
|05/25/2025
|Pittsburgh Pirates vs Milwaukee Brewers
|2–1
|05/24/2025
|Pittsburgh Pirates vs Milwaukee Brewers
|6–5