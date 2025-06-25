How to watch Milwaukee Brewers vs Pittsburgh Pirates MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Pittsburgh Pirates, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Milwaukee Brewers and rising star Jackson Chourio return to American Family Field on Wednesday to wrap up their series against Spencer Horwitz and the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Pirates come into this one riding a wave of momentum after edging the Brewers 5-4 on Monday for their second win in a row. Though starter Braxton Ashcraft fired three scoreless frames and trimmed his ERA to a tidy 1.23, he didn’t factor into the decision. Right-hander Chase Shugart picked up the win, his fourth of the season, despite surrendering a run in 2.1 innings. David Bednar sealed the deal with his 11th save of 2025. The night belonged to Nick Gonzales, who went a perfect 5-for-5 at the plate with a pair of RBIs, while Tommy Pham added some fireworks with a home run.

Milwaukee saw its four-game winning streak snapped in the loss. Starter Chad Patrick gave the Crew five innings, allowing nine hits and four earned runs while striking out nine. The loss, however, fell to reliever Nick Mears, who gave up the go-ahead run in a single inning of relief. On the offensive side, Christian Yelich crushed his 15th homer of the year.

How to watch Milwaukee Brewers vs Pittsburgh Pirates MLB game on TV & stream live online

National TV: MLB Network

Local TV Channel: FDSWI, SportsNet PT

Streaming service: Fubo

Milwaukee Brewers vs Pittsburgh Pirates: Date and First-Pitch time

The Milwaukee Brewers will take on the Pittsburgh Pirates in an electrifying MLB game on Wednesday, June 25, 2025 at 2:10 pm ET at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Date Wednesday, June 25, 2025 First-Pitch Time 2:10 pm ET/11:10 am PT Venue American Family Field Location Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

Milwaukee Brewers vs Pittsburgh Pirates team news, injury reports & key players

