Championship - Game Week 4 2 Sept 2026 - 14:45 The Den

Today's game between Millwall and Wrexham will kick-off at Sep 2, 2026, 2:45 PM.

Millwall vs Wrexham is available to watch live in the United States on Paramount+. The TV channel and live stream options for this Championship fixture are listed below.

Millwall host Wrexham at The Den in a Championship fixture that pitches a side finding their stride against one still searching for their first league win of the season.

Alex Neil's Lions have been in decent form in the Championship, winning back-to-back league games before a heavy 5-1 defeat to Southampton last weekend brought them back to earth. A return to home turf gives Millwall the chance to reassert themselves in the top half.

For Wrexham, the pressure is mounting. Phil Parkinson's side have yet to win a Championship match this season, and the manager was visibly frustrated after a 2-1 home defeat to Birmingham City — a result he described as "shellshocked" and "unacceptable" in terms of his side's defending.

Off the pitch, Wrexham's ambitions remain clear. The club completed a £2 million deal for Manchester City defender Issa Kabore, a player who spent last season on loan at the club, signalling that Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's project is not slowing down despite the slow start on the pitch.

The Den is rarely a comfortable venue for visiting sides, and Millwall will fancy their chances of compounding Wrexham's early-season troubles. Whether Parkinson can organise a response away from home remains the central question.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Millwall vs Wrexham live, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Millwall vs Wrexham with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Millwall are managed by Alex Neil, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side, and no probable lineup has been announced. Wrexham head into the match under Phil Parkinson, with team news also yet to be confirmed — no injuries or suspensions have been listed and no projected XI has been released. Further updates on both squads are expected closer to kick-off.

Form

Millwall head into this fixture with a mixed recent record, winning three and losing two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 5-1 Championship defeat to Southampton, a sharp contrast to the 3-0 win over Norwich City three days earlier. The Lions also beat Bristol City 2-0 and Cambridge United 1-0 in the Carabao Cup during that run, scoring seven goals in total and conceding six across the five games. Three wins in four matches before the Southampton setback suggests Millwall's underlying form remains solid.

Wraxham have struggled for consistency, picking up just one win from their last five matches across all competitions. Their sole victory came in a 1-1 Carabao Cup draw against Cardiff City that was settled on penalties, while they have lost three times — including a 1-2 Championship defeat to Birmingham City in their most recent outing. The Red Dragons drew 1-1 with Watford in the Championship on August 22 and have conceded in four of their five matches, scoring four goals and conceding five across the run.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came on February 7, 2026, when Millwall won 2-0 away at Wrexham in the Championship. Before that, Millwall also won 2-0 at The Den when the clubs met in the Championship on August 30, 2025. Across the five recorded head-to-head meetings, which include three earlier clashes in League One, Millwall hold the stronger record with two wins to Wrexham's none and three draws.

Standings

In the Championship table, Millwall sit sixth while Wrexham are down in 20th place heading into this fixture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Millwall vs Wrexham today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: