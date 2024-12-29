How to watch today's Middlesbrough vs Burnley Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Championship match between Middlesbrough and Burnley, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Burnley head to Middlesbrough this Sunday in the Championship, still harboring hopes of clinching an automatic promotion spot.

Scott Parker's squad, fresh off an impressive 2-0 triumph over Sheffield United on Boxing Day, has displayed remarkable form since their drop from the Premier League. Their robust defensive displays have been pivotal in securing key results throughout the campaign.

Over the past 11 seasons, Burnley has experienced the highs and lows of three relegations and three promotions. This term, they're locked in a fierce battle with Sheffield United, Leeds, and Sunderland for the two coveted automatic promotion slots. While the Clarets may ultimately have to settle for a play-off berth, they'll be eager to collect maximum points in this encounter to keep the pressure on their promotion rivals.

Middlesbrough narrowly missed out on a top-six finish last season and have reached the play-offs twice in the past seven campaigns. Under Michael Carrick's guidance, they’ve been prolific in attack but have struggled to shore up their defense. Their recent Boxing Day clash against Sheffield Wednesday ended in a dramatic 3-3 stalemate, where they squandered a three-goal lead.

How to watch Middlesbrough vs Burnley online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Championship match between Middlesbrough and Burnley will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for a free 7-day trial), CBS Golazo Network and Amazon Prime Video.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Middlesbrough vs Burnley kick-off time

Championship - Championship Riverside Stadium

The Championship match between Middlesbrough and Burnley will be played at Riverside Stadium in Middlesbrough, England.

It will kick off at 3:00 pm ET/12:00 pm PT on Sunday, December 29, in the US.

Team news & squads

Middlesbrough team news

The hosts will be without goalkeeper Sol Brynn, who sustained a shoulder injury in that match. Tom Glover, who replaced Brynn off the bench, is now set to make his first start of the season.

Middlesbrough will also miss Rav van den Berg, who is serving a one-match suspension following a red card, while Tommy Conway faces a fitness test after a hamstring issue. Additionally, George Edmundson, Aidan Morris, Seny Dieng, Luke Ayling, and Jonny Howson remain unavailable due to injuries.

Burnley team news

Burnley has their own set of injury woes, with Manuel Benson, Aaron Ramsey, Jordan Beyer, Enock Agyei, Nathan Redmond, and Mike Tresor all sidelined. Meanwhile, Brighton loanee Jeremy Sarmiento faces a late assessment after missing the last two games due to injury.

One player Burnley will be counting on is Josh Brownhill, who is in red-hot form, having scored in each of their last three outings. The midfielder will be key to the Clarets’ push for a vital victory at the Riverside Stadium.

