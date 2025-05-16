How to watch Miami Marlins vs Tampa Bay Rays MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

The Tampa Bay Rays and Miami Marlins kick off a three-game Interleague set on Friday, with both clubs looking to climb out of early-season holes.
Tampa Bay (19-23) is in the middle of a tough road swing, trekking from the chilly north of Toronto straight down to South Florida. The Rays are currently buried in the ultra-competitive AL East, trailing the first-place Yankees by 5.5 games. Offense has been a struggle of late—the Rays scratched across just one run in Wednesday’s 3-1 loss to the Blue Jays.
The Miami Marlins (16-26) had Thursday off to regroup after dropping two of three to the Cubs in Chicago. Still, they wrapped up the series with a bright spot—a win powered by Kyle Stowers, who clubbed a pair of solo shots to lift Miami. Sitting at the bottom of the NL East, the Marlins remain within arm’s reach of the Nationals, just a half-game behind fourth.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Miami Marlins vs the Tampa Bay Rays MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch Miami Marlins vs Tampa Bay Rays MLB game on TV & stream live online
- Local TV Channel: FDSFL and FDSSUN
- Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
Miami Marlins vs Tampa Bay Rays: Date and First-Pitch time
The Miami Marlins will take on the Tampa Bay Rays in an electrifying MLB game on Friday, May 16, 2025, at 7:10 pm ET/4:10 pm PT at loanDepot park in Miami, Florida.
Date
Friday, May 16, 2025
First-Pitch Time
7:10 pm ET/4:10 pm PT
Venue
loanDepot park
Location
Miami, Florida
Miami Marlins vs Tampa Bay Rays team news, injury reports & key players
Miami Marlins team news
As for the Marlins, Stowers continues to swing a hot bat. The outfielder, who can slot in at either corner, leads the club with 10 homers and 29 RBIs while hitting a sharp .300 from the fifth spot in the order. At the top of the lineup, Xavier Edwards has been the table-setter, leading the team in hits (45) and posting a .263 average—though he's still waiting for his first long ball of the season. Agustin Ramirez, who has seen time at DH and catcher, added his fifth home run during the Cubs series and has been holding down the No. 3 spot in the lineup.
Miami will send 26-year-old right-hander Max Meyer to the mound. Meyer enters at 2-4 with a 4.37 ERA, though he's racked up 52 strikeouts across his eight starts. He’s coming off a tough outing, allowing five earned runs over 6.1 innings in a loss to the White Sox. The Marlins have dropped three of his last five starts.
Tampa Bay Rays team news
Tampa’s lone run on Wednesday came via a Kameron Misner RBI single. The 27-year-old center fielder, now in his second season, has quietly contributed with a .257 average, three home runs, and 12 RBIs while typically hitting sixth. The power punch has largely come from Junior Caminero, the 21-year-old rising star at third base, who leads the team with eight home runs and has driven in 20 runs while hitting .247. Yandy Díaz, tied with Caminero for the team lead in RBIs, missed the Toronto trip due to passport issues but is expected back for this series. The designated hitter has six homers and is batting .238.
Taj Bradley, a 24-year-old righty, gets the nod for Tampa. Making his ninth start of the year, he's 3-2 with a 4.24 ERA and 35 strikeouts. Bradley has found some rhythm lately—the Rays are 3-1 in his last four starts, including a strong six-inning, two-run showing in a win over Milwaukee.
Miami Marlins vs Tampa Bay Rays head-to-head record
Date
League
Home Team
Away Team
Score
07/31/24
MLB
Tampa Bay Rays
Miami Marlins
2 – 6
07/31/24
MLB
Tampa Bay Rays
Miami Marlins
9 – 3
06/06/24
MLB
Miami Marlins
Tampa Bay Rays
3 – 5
06/05/24
MLB
Miami Marlins
Tampa Bay Rays
5 – 9
08/31/23
MLB
Miami Marlins
Tampa Bay Rays
0 – 3