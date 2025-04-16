How to watch today's Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the IPL game between the Mumbai Indians and the Sunrisers Hyderabad, as well as start time and team news.

The IPL 2025 caravan rolls into Mumbai as Match 33 takes center stage at the iconic Wankhede Stadium on April 17, with Mumbai Indians (MI) set to clash with a rejuvenated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in what promises to be a high-octane showdown.

After a stuttering stretch, Mumbai found their mojo just in time, edging out second-placed Delhi Capitals by 12 runs in a nail-biter. Posting 205/5 on the board, they managed to hold off a spirited chase, restricting Delhi to 193. It was the kind of collective display MI had sorely missed this season — with almost everyone chipping in.

Sunrisers Hyderabad, reeling from four successive defeats, stormed back in style with a record-shattering chase against Punjab Kings, overhauling a massive 246 with 15 balls to spare and just two wickets down. Abhishek Sharma stole the show with a jaw-dropping 141 off 55 balls — the third-highest individual score in IPL history — while Travis Head supported with a blistering 66 off 37. Their 171-run opening blitz in 12.2 overs simply blew Punjab away.

Article continues below

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channels, streaming details, and more.

MI vs SRH: Date and Start Time

The high-voltage IPL battle between the Mumbai Indians and the Sunrisers Hyderabad will take place on Thursday, April 17, 2025, at 10:00 am ET or 7:00 am PT, at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, India.

Date Thursday, April 17, 2025 Time 10:00 am ET or 7:00 am PT Venue Wankhede Stadium Location Mumbai, India

How to watch MI vs SRH online - TV Channels and Live Streams

TV Channel: Willow TV

Willow TV Live stream: Fubo, Sling

Fans in the USA can watch the IPL match between MI and SRH online through Willow TV.

Willow TV is available through several cable providers, including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, and Verizon Fios, among others.

For those without a cable subscription, streaming options are also on the table. Willow TV can be accessed via OTT platforms such as Sling TV and Fubo. Viewers can subscribe to Willow TV as a standalone service starting at $10 per month or bundle it with an existing Sling plan.

Fubo is another solid choice for catching the Indian Premier League in the U.S., offering Willow TV through its Zee Family add-on. This package costs $11.99 per month, with Fubo's base plans beginning at $84.99 monthly.

RELATED: How to watch and live stream cricket in the USA with Willow TV

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

MI vs SRH Team News, Probable Playing XI and Key Players

Mumbai Indians Team News

Tilak Varma was the standout, firing a fluent 58 off 33 deliveries — his second consecutive fifty — and with the next game at Wankhede, where he’s historically thrived, he'll be expected to deliver again. But the top order remains a concern. Will Jacks and Ryan Rickelton have shown flashes of promise, but neither has stamped authority. Rohit Sharma, meanwhile, is still searching for fluency at the crease, and expectations around his form are understandably tempered.

For Mumbai, Suryakumar Yadav has been the batting backbone, amassing 239 runs in six outings at an average of 47.80 and a strike rate just shy of 150. Hardik Pandya's return to form adds another dimension — he’s been impactful with both bat and ball, snaring 10 wickets while keeping things relatively tight at 8.81 an over. Naman Dhir also impressed last game with an unbeaten 38 off 17, showing calm under pressure.

With the ball, MI still boast world-class threats. Trent Boult continues to swing it up front and close things out at the death. Jasprit Bumrah had an off day last match but remains a key weapon late in the innings. Mitchell Santner has kept things tidy in the middle overs, and Vignesh Puthur has quietly gone about his business with six wickets. Karn Sharma, coming in as an Impact Sub, made an instant impression with a 3/36 haul, strengthening MI’s options in the spin department.

MI Probable Playing XI Against SRH

Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Impact Player: Karan Sharma

Sunrisers Hyderabad Team News

If SRH's top order gets firing again, it could spell trouble for MI. With Heinrich Klaasen, Ishan Kishan, and Nitish Kumar waiting in the wings, Hyderabad boasts firepower deep into the lineup. Aniket Verma, striking at 183, has added a late-innings flourish to their already dangerous batting unit.

SRH's bowling, however, is under the scanner. Mohammed Shami and Pat Cummins have been off-color, leaking runs at key moments. They'll need to find rhythm quickly to contain MI's aggressive hitters. Harshal Patel has been more effective, using his variations to claim wickets in the middle overs, while Eshan Malinga has made a smooth entry, showing signs of menace with the ball. Young leggie Zeeshan Ansari has also turned heads, picking up four wickets in as many matches and proving reliable with his control.

SRH Probable Playing XI Against MI

Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins (c), Harshal Patel, Zeeshan Ansari, Mohammed Shami, Eshan Malinga

Impact Player: Abhinav Manohar/ Samaran Ravi Chandran

MI vs SRH Head-to-Head Records

Total Matches: 23

23 MI Wins: 13

SRH Wins: 10

No Result: 0

MI vs SRH pitch conditions and weather report

Weather: 27°C to 32°C

27°C to 32°C Pitch: Balanced

Conditions in Mumbai are expected to be ideal for cricket — clear skies, temperatures ranging from 27°C to 32°C, and no threat of rain. The only challenge? High humidity, which could test the players' stamina. The Wankhede surface remains a paradise for batters — with true bounce and shorter boundaries encouraging free stroke play. Spin might find it tough in the latter half, but it’s otherwise a balanced pitch with something for everyone. Expect a run-fest, with both teams likely targeting totals in the 190-210 range in what could be another edge-of-the-seat thriller.