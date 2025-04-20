How to watch today's Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings IPL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the IPL game between the Mumbai Indians and the Chennai Super Kings, as well as start time and team news.

Mumbai Indians will be out for payback when they host old foes Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium this Sunday in a highly anticipated IPL 2025 clash.

After a rocky start to their campaign—dropping four of their first five games—Hardik Pandya's side has found some rhythm with back-to-back wins. In their latest outing, the five-time champions brushed aside Sunrisers Hyderabad, chasing down 163 with ease, sealing victory with four wickets in hand and nearly two overs to spare.

As for Chennai Super Kings, they finally snapped their five-game skid with a much-needed triumph over Lucknow Super Giants. The bowlers set the tone, restricting Lucknow to 166/7 before Shivam Dube and the ever-reliable MS Dhoni guided the chase. The veteran wicketkeeper rolled back the clock, smashing an unbeaten 26 off just 11 deliveries to wrap up the win with three balls remaining—earning Player of the Match honours. Still anchored near the foot of the table, CSK will be desperate to build on that momentum in what promises to be another classic showdown.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channels, streaming details, and more.

MI vs CSK: Date and Start Time

The high-voltage IPL battle between the Mumbai Indians and the Chennai Super Kings will take place on Sunday, April 20, 2025, at 10:00 am ET or 7:00 am PT, at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, India.

Date Sunday, April 20, 2025 Time 10:00 am ET or 7:00 am PT Venue Wankhede Stadium Location Mumbai , India

How to watch MI vs CSK online - TV Channels and Live Streams

TV Channel: Willow TV

Willow TV Live stream: Fubo, Sling

Fans in the USA can watch the IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings online through Willow TV.

Willow TV is available through several cable providers, including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, and Verizon Fios, among others.

For those without a cable subscription, streaming options are also on the table. Willow TV can be accessed via OTT platforms such as Sling TV and Fubo. Viewers can subscribe to Willow TV as a standalone service starting at $10 per month or bundle it with an existing Sling plan.

Fubo is another solid choice for catching the Indian Premier League in the U.S., offering Willow TV through its Zee Family add-on. This package costs $11.99 per month, with Fubo's base plans beginning at $84.99 monthly.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

MI vs CSK Team News, Probable Playing XI and Key Players

Mumbai Indians Team News

Mumbai Indians appear to have steadied the ship after a shaky start, stringing together consecutive victories over Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad to get their campaign back on track. In their latest outing at the Wankhede, they comfortably chased down 162, winning by four wickets after restricting SRH to 162/5.

It’s been a collective effort, with several players chipping in at key moments. MI seem to be hitting their stride, and with momentum behind them, they’re shaping up as serious contenders. While the top trio—Rickelton, Will Jacks, and Rohit Sharma—are yet to post a commanding total, they’ve consistently laid a decent platform. The real fireworks, however, have come from the middle and lower order.

Suryakumar Yadav has been their standout performer with the bat, racking up 265 runs in seven innings at a healthy average of 44.16 and a brisk strike rate of 151.42. Tilak Varma has found form as well, registering two fifties in his last three appearances and looking likely to contribute again. Down the order, Hardik Pandya and Naman Dhir have shown they can do serious damage if given enough time at the crease.

With the ball, Pandya has been a handy contributor too, collecting 11 wickets, though his economy rate of 9.15 leaves room for improvement. Deepak Chahar has five wickets to his name but often leaks runs at the death. Trent Boult remains effective both upfront and in the closing overs.

The return of Jasprit Bumrah has been a game-changer for MI. Alongside Boult, he offers control and cutting edge in crunch moments. Mitchell Santner has kept things tight through the middle overs, while Karn Sharma has added useful support.

MI Probable Playing XI Against CSK

Ryan Rickelton (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (C), Naman Dhir, Will Jacks, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Karn Sharma

Impact Player: Rohit Sharma

Chennai Super Kings Team News

Over in the Chennai camp, it's been a campaign to forget so far. With just two wins from seven outings, CSK find themselves rooted to the bottom of the standings. Their recent win against Lucknow Super Giants did halt a five-match losing streak, offering a glimmer of optimism.

The absence of Ruturaj Gaikwad, ruled out for the season, has dealt a major blow to their batting unit. The team tried youngster Shaik Rasheed at the top in their last match, and he responded with a brisk 27 off 19 in the powerplay—perhaps a sign of things to come. Still, the middle-order remains a concern. Rahul Tripathi and Vijay Shankar have struggled to anchor innings or accelerate when needed.

Shivam Dube has been the only beacon of consistency with scores of 42*, 31*, and 43 in his last three outings. And while MS Dhoni, now 43, doesn’t feature prominently in every match, he proved he still has a flair for the dramatic—his unbeaten 26 off 11 against LSG was vintage Dhoni, sealing the game with calm and class.

CSK's bowling has been inconsistent. Khaleel Ahmed has impressed early with 11 wickets from seven matches, though his economy remains on the higher side. Noor Ahmad has been their standout, with 12 wickets at an economy of just 7.12. But others have underwhelmed—Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja have neither stifled the run flow nor delivered breakthroughs, while Matheesha Pathirana has proven expensive despite being a regular wicket-taker.

CSK Probable Playing XI Against MI

Shaik Rasheed, Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, Jamie Overton, MS Dhoni (C & WK), Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana

Impact Player: Shivam Dube

MI vs CSK Head-to-Head Records

The storied rivalry between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians has unfolded across 38 IPL clashes, with Mumbai narrowly holding the upper hand. MI have clinched victory on 20 occasions, while CSK have come out on top 18 times—making this one of the most closely contested matchups in the league's history.

MI vs CSK pitch conditions and weather report

Weather: Hot and muggy

Hot and muggy Pitch: Batting-friendly

The last outing at Wankhede offered a pitch with variable pace, offering something for both seamers and spinners—likely tailored to disrupt SRH’s strong batting unit. But with Chennai Super Kings in town, expect the surface to return to its usual nature: batter-friendly with just enough in it to keep the bowlers interested. The new ball could pose early challenges, especially under lights, but once that initial bite fades, batters should find it easier to settle and build.

Spinners might enjoy some early grip, though the presence of dew in the latter half will limit their impact. The track should remain hard and true throughout, meaning those banking on cutters and slower deliveries could struggle to extract much from the surface.

As for conditions overhead, it'll be typically hot and muggy in Mumbai, but there's no threat of rain interrupting play.

Traditionally, Wankhede sees first-innings scores hover around the 170 mark. Royal Challengers Bangalore still own the venue’s IPL record with a colossal 235/1 against MI in 2015. This season has produced both ends of the scoring spectrum—116 being the lowest and 221/5 the highest. So, while it hasn't been a free-for-all for batters, teams winning the toss may still aim for something in the 180–190 range, especially with the surface expected to suit stroke-making.