How to watch today's Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans IPL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the IPL game between the Mumbai Indians and the Gujarat Titans, as well as start time and team news.

The IPL caravan rolls into Mumbai for Match 56, where the Mumbai Indians will square off against the Gujarat Titans at the iconic Wankhede Stadium. With just a handful of league matches left, the playoff picture is beginning to take shape — and this showdown could be a major turning point.

The league stage is a 74-game rollercoaster spanning 13 cities, and the business end is fast approaching. The action will shift to Hyderabad for Qualifier 1 and the Eliminator (May 20 & 21) before Kolkata hosts Qualifier 2 and the grand finale on May 23 and 25, respectively.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channels, streaming details, and more.

MI vs GT: Date and Start Time

The high-voltage IPL battle between the Mumbai Indians and the Gujarat Titans will take place on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, at 10:00 am ET or 7:00 am PT, at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, India.

Date Tuesday, May 6, 2025 Time 10:00 am ET or 7:00 am PT Venue Wankhede Stadium Location Mumbai, India

How to watch MI vs GT online - TV Channels and Live Streams

TV Channel: Willow TV

Willow TV Live stream: Fubo, Sling

Fans in the USA can watch the IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans online through Willow TV.

Willow TV is available through several cable providers, including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, and Verizon Fios, among others.

For those without a cable subscription, streaming options are also on the table. Willow TV can be accessed via OTT platforms such as Sling TV and Fubo. Viewers can subscribe to Willow TV as a standalone service starting at $10 per month or bundle it with an existing Sling plan.

Fubo is another solid choice for catching the Indian Premier League in the U.S., offering Willow TV through its Zee Family add-on. This package costs $11.99 per month, with Fubo's base plans beginning at $84.99 monthly.

RELATED: How to watch and live stream cricket in the USA with Willow TV

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

MI vs GT Team News, Probable Playing XI and Key Players

Mumbai Indians Team News

Mumbai Indians are firing on all cylinders and currently sit third on the points table with 7 wins from 11 matches. They are coming off a thumping 100-run victory over the Rajasthan Royals and have now strung together six wins on the bounce. Confidence is sky-high in the MI camp, and they’ll be eyeing revenge against a side that has beaten them three times in a row, including earlier this season.

Skipper Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton set the tone in their last outing with a sizzling 116-run opening stand. In-form Suryakumar Yadav, along with Will Jacks and Tilak Varma, will be key in anchoring the middle overs. Down the order, Hardik Pandya and Naman Dhir are expected to inject late fireworks against the Titans' inconsistent attack.

On the bowling front, Trent Boult needs to tighten up after an expensive spell last game. MI will count on Deepak Chahar to swing it early, while Jasprit Bumrah continues to dazzle with his precision at the death. Corbin Bosch, Karn Sharma, and Pandya's all-round skills will be crucial in the supporting cast.

MI Probable Playing XI Against GT

Hardik Pandya (c), Ryan Rickelton (wk), Rohit Sharma, Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Impact Player: Karn Sharma

Gujarat Titans Team News

The defending champions Gujarat Titans, led by Shubman Gill, are just behind MI in fourth place with seven wins from ten matches. They come into this contest fresh off a 38-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad. A seventh straight victory here would all but seal their playoff spot.

Much of Gujarat's success this season has been built on strong starts, especially from Sai Sudharsan and Gill. The middle-order has firepower in Jos Buttler, Shahrukh Khan, and Washington Sundar, while Rahul Tewatia and Rashid Khan are known for turning games in the blink of an eye.

However, their bowling remains a sore point. Mohammad Siraj has been wayward with the new ball, and Ishant Sharma's injury only adds to their woes. They’ll be banking on Gerald Coetzee for early wickets, while Rashid Khan — still searching for top form — needs to click alongside Prasidh Krishna. The likes of Jayant Yadav, Sundar, and Sai Kishore will have to step up in the middle overs to contain MI’s aggressive lineup.

GT Probable Playing XI Against MI

Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Gerald Coetzee, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna,

Impact Player: Jayant Yadav

MI vs GT Head-to-Head Records

In their six IPL meetings so far, it's Gujarat Titans who've had the upper hand, taking four wins, while Mumbai Indians have triumphed just twice. But in T20s, history only goes so far — it’s about who brings the fire on the day.

MI vs GT pitch conditions and weather report

Weather: Clear skies

Clear skies Pitch: Flat; A bit help for seamers

As for the conditions in Mumbai, they're tailor-made for a run-fest. The skies are set to stay clear, and the pitch at Wankhede Stadium is an absolute belter — a dream for batters and a bit of a nightmare for bowlers. The deck is flat, with little assistance for seamers early on, and the short boundaries offer plenty of incentive to go big.

The average first-innings total hovers around 167, but don’t be surprised if we see teams pushing the pedal toward 200. Batters can trust the bounce and play through the line, making strokeplay look effortless.

Fast bowlers will need every trick in the book — cutters, slower balls, and pinpoint yorkers — to survive on this surface. Spinners, on the other hand, might find some grip if they’re brave enough to toss it up, with the ball occasionally gripping and turning to keep batters guessing.