How to watch today's Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals IPL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the IPL game between the Mumbai Indians and the Delhi Capitals, as well as start time and team news.

The IPL 2025 playoff race is heating up, and all eyes will be on Match 63 as the Mumbai Indians host Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday, May 21. With both sides desperate for a win to stay in the mix, this one has all the makings of a high-stakes thriller.

Mumbai Indians have clawed their way back into the top four after a sluggish start. With 14 points and a healthy net run rate of +1.156, a win here would not only guarantee them a spot in the playoffs but also slam the door shut on Delhi’s hopes, leaving DC stuck on a potential max of 15 points. After a short break since the league resumed on May 17, MI return with momentum on their side, having won six of their last seven.

For Delhi Capitals, it's do-or-die. Their defeat to Gujarat Titans was a hammer blow, leaving them stuck on 13 points with a modest net run rate (+0.260). A loss here, and their playoff hopes vanish. Win, and they live to fight another day—with Punjab Kings looming in their final fixture.

Article continues below

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channels, streaming details, and more.

MI vs DC: Date and Start Time

The high-voltage IPL battle between the Mumbai Indians and the Delhi Capitals will take place on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, at 10:00 am ET or 7:00 am PT, at Wankhede Stadium in .

Date Wednesday, May 21, 2025 Time 10:00 am ET or 7:00 am PT Venue Wankhede Stadium Location Mumbai, India

How to watch MI vs DC online - TV Channels and Live Streams

TV Channel: Willow TV

Willow TV Live stream: Fubo, Sling

Fans in the USA can watch the IPL match between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals online through Willow TV.

Willow TV is available through several cable providers, including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, and Verizon Fios, among others.

For those without a cable subscription, streaming options are also on the table. Willow TV can be accessed via OTT platforms such as Sling TV and Fubo. Viewers can subscribe to Willow TV as a standalone service starting at $10 per month or bundle it with an existing Sling plan.

Fubo is another solid choice for catching the Indian Premier League in the U.S., offering Willow TV through its Zee Family add-on. This package costs $11.99 per month, with Fubo's base plans beginning at $84.99 monthly.

RELATED: How to watch and live stream cricket in the USA with Willow TV

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

MI vs DC Team News, Probable Playing XI and Key Players

Mumbai Indians Team News

Their top order is firing just in time—Ryan Rickelton, Will Jacks, and Rohit Sharma are all finding rhythm. Rohit’s been particularly consistent, notching three fifties in his last five outings, while Rickelton has registered two in his last three. Jacks has looked composed and confident, giving MI the solid platform they've often needed.

But the real engine is the middle order. Suryakumar Yadav is in the form of his life—510 runs in 12 games, averaging over 60 with a blistering strike rate north of 170. Tilak Varma has kept the scoreboard ticking, while Hardik Pandya and Naman Dhir have delivered in clutch moments with key cameos.

With the ball, Pandya’s chipped in with 13 wickets, though his economy has edged above nine. Deepak Chahar has 10 scalps but has struggled at the death. Trent Boult has delivered both upfront and at the finish, while Jasprit Bumrah is warming up nicely—eight wickets in his last three and looking menacing again. If Bumrah and Boult click, MI will be tough to topple.

MI Probable Playing XI Against DC

MS Dhoni (c & wk), Ayush Mhatre, Urvil Patel, Shaik Rasheed, Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, Ravichandran Ashwin, Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana

Impact Player: Shivam Dube

Delhi Capitals Team News

KL Rahul is their beacon of hope. He smashed an unbeaten 112 off 65 balls against GT and has racked up 493 runs in 11 innings this season. He’ll need to lead from the front again. Abishek Porel has quietly impressed too, scoring 295 runs at a 150 strike rate, holding firm at the top.

In the middle, Axar Patel and Tristan Stubbs have chipped in with important knocks when the batting has looked shaky. Ashutosh Sharma has added some late-innings fire, often rescuing DC in tight spots.

Without Mitchell Starc, the Capitals will turn to Dushmantha Chameera and Mustafizur Rahman for breakthroughs. Mustafizur’s control and experience make him the safer bet, while Chameera’s pace has come with the price of inconsistency. Kuldeep Yadav remains their go-to spinner, snaring 12 wickets with an impressive economy of 6.97.

Vipraj Nigam has bagged nine wickets but leaked runs at nearly 9.5 an over, which could force DC to tweak their attack. Axar’s spin could be key on a track like Wankhede’s, and they might consider swapping the out-of-form T Natarajan for Mukesh Kumar to shore things up.

DC Probable Playing XI Against MI

Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel(w), Sameer Rizvi, KL Rahul, Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mustafizur Rahman.

Impact Player: Karun Nair

MI vs DC Head-to-Head Records

Historically, it's been a fairly balanced rivalry between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals. Out of their 36 IPL clashes, Mumbai hold a slight upper hand with 20 wins, while Delhi have walked away with victory on 16 occasions.

MI vs DC pitch conditions and weather report

Weather: Light showers expected

Light showers expected Pitch: Batting-Friendly

The stage is set at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium, and it’s expected to be a run-fest. The surface tends to favour batters, with plenty of value for shots and gaps galore. While seamers might get a whiff of swing early on and spinners could extract some grip as the game wears on, it’s still the batters who are likely to call the shots. Dew is likely to make an appearance in the second innings, giving chasing sides a slight edge — so don’t be surprised if the toss winner opts to bowl first.

One thing that could throw a spanner in the works? Rain. There’s a worrying 82% chance of showers, which might disrupt proceedings.