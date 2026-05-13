Ecuador FIFA World Cup 2026 TV Schedule: Live streams, channels, fixtures, dates, kick-off times





Ecuador 2026 World Cup TV Guide





In the FIFA World Cup 2026, Ecuador has been drawn into a challenging group where they will face off against Germany, Ivory Coast, and Curacao.

Their campaign kicks off with a pivotal match against Ivory Coast on June 14 at Lincoln Financial Field, followed by a trip to Missouri to play Curacao on June 20 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, before moving to New Jersey to finish the group stage against Germany on June 25 at MetLife Stadium.

READ MORE: WATCH FWC2026

Ecuador FIFA World Cup 2026 free streams

If you are looking for a high-definition, reliable way to stream the matches without an immediate commitment,Fubo is a great tactical play. Fubo provides seamless access to FOX and FS1, who will be broadcasting all 104 matches in stunning 4K resolution, ensuring you don't miss a single moment of Ecuador’s journey on the global stage.

The most effective way to watch for free is to take advantage of the Fubo 5-day free trial. This window is perfect for catching Ecuador’s opening matches against the likes of Ivory Coast and Curaçao without spending a dime. Beyond the live broadcast, the service offers a robust Cloud DVR feature, allowing you to record the games and watch them later if the kickoff time doesn't align with your schedule.

To maximize this offer, it is best to sign up on the morning of Ecuador’s first match; this strategic timing ensures you cover as much of the group stage action as possible within the free period.





How to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 with Spanish commentary

In the United States, Telemundo holds the exclusive Spanish-language broadcast rights, and they are pulling out all the stops for this home-soil tournament.

If you want the most flexible and immersive experience, Peacock is the official streaming home for every single goal. For the 2026 tournament, Peacock is streaming all 104 matches live in Spanish.





What broadcaster is showing the World Cup in Ecuador?

In Ecuador, fans can watch the FIFA World Cup 2026 through two primary broadcasters: Teleamazonas and DirecTV.

As the national free-to-air broadcaster, Teleamazonas provides essential coverage for the country. Historically, they are the primary destination for the most significant matches, and with Ecuador drawn into a challenging Group E, the station will be the home for every minute of the national team's campaign against Ivory Coast, Curaçao, and Germany.

For comprehensive access to every one of the 104 matches, DirecTV (via DSports) is the primary pay-TV rights holder for the region. Their coverage includes dedicated 24/7 World Cup channels, multi-angle viewing options, and extensive pre-match analysis for every single tournament fixture.





To watch Teleamazonas or DirecTV Latin America from abroad, you can use a premium VPN to connect to a server in Ecuador. Once your IP address is virtually relocated, you can bypass geo-blocks to access the official streaming players or apps as if you were watching from the heart of Quito or Guayaquil.