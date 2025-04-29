How to watch New York Mets vs Arizona Diamondbacks MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

Pete Alonso and the red-hot Mets welcome Corbin Carroll and the stumbling Diamondbacks to Citi Field on Tuesday night, with first pitch set for 7:10 PM ET.
The Diamondbacks (15-13) limp into Queens after dropping two of three to Atlanta, including a gut-wrenching 8-7 loss in Game 2. They barely held on in the finale after coughing up an early 3-0 lead, eventually scratching across two key insurance runs in the seventh to escape 6-4.
The Mets (20-9), on the other hand, are flying. They just torched Washington in a four-game set, including a 19-5 demolition in the finale where they poured on the first 15 runs before the Nats could even blink.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the New York Mets vs Arizona Diamondbacks MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch New York Mets vs Arizona Diamondbacks MLB game on TV & stream live online
- National TV Channel: MLB Network
- Local TV: SNY and ARID
- Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
READ MORE: FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more
Team
Local Network
Streaming Providers
Arizona Diamondbacks
DBACKS.tv
Atlanta Braves
FanDuel Sports Network
Baltimore Orioles
Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
Boston Red Sox
New England Sports Network
Chicago Cubs
Marquee Sports Network
Chicago White Sox
NBC Sports Chicago
Cincinnati Reds
FanDuel Sports Network Ohio
Cleveland Guardians
CLEGaurdains.TV, FanDuel Sports Network Great Lakes
Colorado Rockies
ROCKIES.tv
Detroit Tigers
FanDuel Sports Network
Houston Astros
Space City Home Network
Kansas City Royals
FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City
Los Angeles Angels
FanDuel Sports Network West
Los Angeles Dodgers
SportsNet Los Angeles
Miami Marlins
FanDuel Sports Network Florida
Milwaukee Brewers
FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin
Minnesota Twins
Twins.TV, FanDuel Sports Network North
New York Mets
SportsNet New York
New York Yankees
YES Network
Oakland Athletics
NBC Sports California
Philadelphia Phillies
NBC Sports Philadelphia
Pittsburgh Pirates
SportsNet Pittsburgh
San Diego Padres
Padres.TV
San Francisco Giants
NBC Sports Bay Area
Seattle Mariners
ROOT Sports
St Louis Cardinals
FanDuel Sports Network Midwest
Tampa Bay Rays
FanDuel Sports Network Sun
Texas Rangers
Victory+, MLB.tv, Southwest
Toronto Blue Jays
Sportnet (Canada)
N/A
Washington Nationals
Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
New York Mets vs Arizona Diamondbacks: Date and First-Pitch time
The New York Mets will take on the Arizona Diamondbacks in an electrifying MLB game on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, at 7:10 pm ET or 4:10 pm PT at Citi Field in Queens, New York.
Date
Tuesday, April 29, 2025
First-Pitch Time
7:10 pm ET or 4:10 pm PT
Venue
Citi Field
Location
Queens, New York
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
New York Mets vs Arizona Diamondbacks team news, injury reports & key players
New York Mets team news
Brandon Nimmo exploded with a 4-for-6 performance, belting two homers and driving in a jaw-dropping nine runs. Starter Griffin Canning tossed five scoreless innings, and while José Ureña gave up five in relief, the damage was long done.
New York has been rolling, winning nine of their last eleven and currently riding high atop the NL East. They previously swept both the Phillies and Cardinals, and look poised to keep the good times rolling. Their pitching staff has been the backbone, sporting a sparkling 2.52 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, and holding opponents to just a .224 average. Offensively, they’re no slouch either—137 runs scored with a .246 team average and a .322 OBP. Pete Alonso leads the charge with six homers and 27 RBIs, while Nimmo’s recent tear has lifted his season total to six dingers and 21 driven in.
Taking the mound for the Mets is David Peterson, who brings a 1-1 record, a tidy 3.29 ERA, and a slightly bloated 1.43 WHIP across 27.1 innings. He’ll look to keep Arizona’s bats quiet and help the Mets keep their foot on the gas.
Arizona Diamondbacks team news
Despite some shaky defense—two errors on the night—Arizona's bats showed signs of life behind Geraldo Perdomo and Bo Naylor, who each drove in a pair. Starter Brandon Pfaadt managed six solid frames, giving up just two earned runs on nine hits, while Justin Martinez worked around some trouble in the ninth to lock down the save.
Arizona's recent form, however, has been far from convincing. They’ve dropped four of their last five, including back-to-back series losses to the Rays and Cubs. Sitting fourth in the NL West, they’re hoping Eduardo Rodriguez can steady the ship. The lefty is 1-2 on the year with a 4.40 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, and hasn’t exactly been lights-out over 28.2 innings.
New York Mets vs Arizona Diamondbacks head-to-head record
Date
Competition
Home Team
Away Team
Score
08/30/24
MLB
Arizona Diamondbacks
New York Mets
2 – 3
08/29/24
MLB
Arizona Diamondbacks
New York Mets
8 – 5
08/28/24
MLB
Arizona Diamondbacks
New York Mets
3 – 8
06/02/24
MLB
New York Mets
Arizona Diamondbacks
4 – 5
06/02/24
MLB
New York Mets
Arizona Diamondbacks
5 – 10