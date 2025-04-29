How to watch New York Mets vs Arizona Diamondbacks MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the New York Mets and the Arizona Diamondbacks, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

Pete Alonso and the red-hot Mets welcome Corbin Carroll and the stumbling Diamondbacks to Citi Field on Tuesday night, with first pitch set for 7:10 PM ET.

The Diamondbacks (15-13) limp into Queens after dropping two of three to Atlanta, including a gut-wrenching 8-7 loss in Game 2. They barely held on in the finale after coughing up an early 3-0 lead, eventually scratching across two key insurance runs in the seventh to escape 6-4.

The Mets (20-9), on the other hand, are flying. They just torched Washington in a four-game set, including a 19-5 demolition in the finale where they poured on the first 15 runs before the Nats could even blink.

How to watch New York Mets vs Arizona Diamondbacks MLB game on TV & stream live online

National TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Local TV: SNY and ARID

Streaming service: Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

New York Mets vs Arizona Diamondbacks: Date and First-Pitch time

The New York Mets will take on the Arizona Diamondbacks in an electrifying MLB game on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, at 7:10 pm ET or 4:10 pm PT at Citi Field in Queens, New York.

Date Tuesday, April 29, 2025 First-Pitch Time 7:10 pm ET or 4:10 pm PT Venue Citi Field Location Queens, New York

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

New York Mets vs Arizona Diamondbacks team news, injury reports & key players

New York Mets team news

Brandon Nimmo exploded with a 4-for-6 performance, belting two homers and driving in a jaw-dropping nine runs. Starter Griffin Canning tossed five scoreless innings, and while José Ureña gave up five in relief, the damage was long done.

New York has been rolling, winning nine of their last eleven and currently riding high atop the NL East. They previously swept both the Phillies and Cardinals, and look poised to keep the good times rolling. Their pitching staff has been the backbone, sporting a sparkling 2.52 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, and holding opponents to just a .224 average. Offensively, they’re no slouch either—137 runs scored with a .246 team average and a .322 OBP. Pete Alonso leads the charge with six homers and 27 RBIs, while Nimmo’s recent tear has lifted his season total to six dingers and 21 driven in.

Taking the mound for the Mets is David Peterson, who brings a 1-1 record, a tidy 3.29 ERA, and a slightly bloated 1.43 WHIP across 27.1 innings. He’ll look to keep Arizona’s bats quiet and help the Mets keep their foot on the gas.

Arizona Diamondbacks team news

Despite some shaky defense—two errors on the night—Arizona's bats showed signs of life behind Geraldo Perdomo and Bo Naylor, who each drove in a pair. Starter Brandon Pfaadt managed six solid frames, giving up just two earned runs on nine hits, while Justin Martinez worked around some trouble in the ninth to lock down the save.

Arizona's recent form, however, has been far from convincing. They’ve dropped four of their last five, including back-to-back series losses to the Rays and Cubs. Sitting fourth in the NL West, they’re hoping Eduardo Rodriguez can steady the ship. The lefty is 1-2 on the year with a 4.40 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, and hasn’t exactly been lights-out over 28.2 innings.

New York Mets vs Arizona Diamondbacks head-to-head record