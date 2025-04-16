How to watch today's Mazatlan vs Tijuana Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Mazatlan FC and Tijuana, as well as kick-off time and team news.

As the Liga MX campaign enters its decisive stretch, Mazatlán FC face a pivotal showdown against a struggling Tijuana side — a clash that could prove make-or-break in their bid for a Play-In berth.

Mazatlan head into this high-stakes fixture fresh off a 1-1 draw with fellow Play-In hopefuls Chivas. Sitting 12th in the standings, the Cañoneros continue to battle inconsistency, notching just one win in their last five Liga MX outings.

On the flip side, Tijuana showed signs of life under interim manager Cirilo Saucedo, grinding out a vital 2-1 triumph over Atlético San Luis — their fourth win of the Clausura and one that keeps their postseason hopes flickering.

Mazatlan FC vs Tijuana kick-off time

The Liga MX match between Mazatlan FC and Tijuana will be played at Estadio El Encanto in Mazatlán, Sinaloa, Mexico.

It will kick off at 9:00 pm PT / 11:00 pm ET on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, in the US.

Team news & squads

Mazatlan FC team news

Luis Amarilla found the net for Mazatlan last weekend, converting from the spot to bring his Clausura tally to three. The Paraguayan international has now registered 14 goals in 56 appearances across all competitions since joining the Sinaloa-based outfit.

Meanwhile, Nicolas Benedetti, Mazatlan’s top scorer this campaign, saw his scoring streak snapped against Chivas. Still, the Colombian playmaker remains central to their attacking thrust, with four goals and three assists in 12 games. His creativity shines through, averaging 26 completed passes per match.

Tijuana team news

For Tijuana, Kevin Castañeda played the hero with a thunderous strike from distance that sealed the win over San Luis — his third goal of the tournament and first in three appearances. He's also been sharp as a provider, tying for the team lead with four assists.

And leading the charge up front is the red-hot Jose Zuniga, who extended his scoring streak to five matches. With nine goals this season and 20 overall since arriving in January 2024, the Colombian marksman remains one of Liga MX's most prolific forwards.

